Senior guard Taylor Marquart led all scorers with 14 points as Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team topped Jefferson in the Battle for the Paddle at PremierBank Gymnasium at FAHS in a season-opening game for both teams on Tuesday night.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann led the Eagles with 11 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 10 for Jefferson, which had won five consecutive games in the rivalry.
“Fort getting ahead and hitting a couple 3s was big and that made it tough on us,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “They collapsed two or three kids on Ayianna. We have to knock down shots when someone is facing double and triple teams. We missed a lot of good shots. They have a good defensive scheme and it paid off because we didn’t make shots and they made just enough shots.”
Jefferson struggled at times to develop a fluidity in the halfcourt in playing its first game since without six seniors who were the foundation of last season’s 19-3 squad, including Ainsley Howard, who averaged a team-leading 13.7 points per game.
“We have some young kids stepping into new roles,” Peterson said. “We lost six kids who were three-year contributors.
This was a tough atmosphere to play in. The Fort seniors have been through a lot. They wanted this game a lot and got it. We have to improve offensively. We allowed 35 points, I’ll take that everyday. Have to find ways to clean up the offense and score.”
The Eagles travel to face Clinton on Friday at 7 p.m.
