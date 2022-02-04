WAUNAKEE — Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs dropped a career-high 34 points on Waunakee in Watertown’s 55-53 Badger East road win over the Warriors on Thursday.
Hinrichs knocked down 10 field goals including five 3s and shot 9-of-10 at the free throw line for Watertown (16-5, 8-4 in conference). She scored 14 in the first half, 13 in the second half and seven in overtime. That included a perfect 5-for-5 effort at the foul line.
“We found a way somehow,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “It looked bleak at times. We were down seven or eight a couple times in the second half.
“Drew kind of went off and starting scoring a lot. She shot it well from the outside. With a couple minutes left, we put her at the five and were feeding her in the post ad she was scoring. We had to mix up our defenses and held them down over the last six or seven minutes to get some possessions.”
Hinrichs missed a good look at the end of regulation after a drive and dish by sophomore guard Ellie Demet. The Warriors scored the opening basket in overtime, but the Goslings took control with seven points from Hinrich. Waunakee hit a meaningless 3 at the buzzer.
“Drew hit some key free throws there,” Stollberg said.
Senior guard Lauren Meudt led Waunakee (15-6, 9-3) with 26 points including eight triples.
“We were little sluggish at times,” Stollberg said. “Their best shooter had a fantastic game. We had to keep changing things up and found the right mix of things. We held them down for a while and got enough rebounds. Waunakee is a veteran team, very talented. The last time we played them shorthanded (and lost). It was good to find a way. This was a big one for our kids. They are pretty happy.”
