Kiah Biddick’s goal with 31 seconds left in regulation lifted Janesville Craig to a 3-2 win over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Saturday afternoon at Landsverk Stadium.
Watertown (0-3) had more chances and better statistics on the day, and twice took leads on goals by junior Natalia Cortes. Janesville Craig (2-0) answered both of those scores with goals by Grace Brown before Biddick knocked in the game-winner with time winding down.
The Goslings started the game strong and controlled possession in the first half. Cortes sparked the team with a goal in the 14th minute off a long through ball from freshman Zoey Chenoweth.
Janesville Craig equalized 10 minutes later on Brown’s first goal.
Cortes netted her second goal in the 61st minute from another nicely weighted through ball from junior Gabrielle Schmidt. Craig equalized again with Brown’s second goal 11 minutes later.
Watertown continued to create chances with seven shots in the second half (twelve overall), but it was Janesville that took advantage in the final minute of the match with a shot from distance that goalkeeper Cianna Boettcher was able to slap down from just under the crossbar, but was cleaned up by Biddick in the right bottom corner of goal to win the match 3-2.
“It was a disappointing loss and one that we’d like to have back,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said.
“We should have put the game out of reach earlier as we had plenty of chances to do so. We have been consistently improving and it’s just hard for the girls to drop that game at the last minute.
“However, there are plenty of positives to take away from this match. We moved senior Maddie Brunner back to the wing back position and she did phenomenal there. Not only was she defending and distributing well, she was also starting to join in the attack, which is exactly what we need from that spot. Freshman Zoey Chenoweth is playing in the other wing back position and is getting more comfortable there, even providing the assist for our opening goal.
“Sophomore Emma Wuestenberg was a rock at the 6 spot in this match and the more she plays it, the better she is going to get. She’s fearless and is doing a good job stepping to the first central attackers.
“Since moving Natalia to striker, she’s scored all three of our goals for the season. She does a great job staying onside and does well getting past the final defender for a shot. We just have to keep getting attacking numbers up so we don’t get predictable and can create more chaos in the attacking third.
“Disappointing losses can eat away at you or they can lead to more team unity, focus, and hard work. That will be the message to the team this week as we prepare to host Reedsburg on Tuesday. If we stay unified, keep working hard, and focus on eliminating some key mistakes we will soon see it translating to wins.”
JV wins: Watertown’s JV defeated Janesville Craig 5-0.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, WATERTOWN 2
Janesville Craig 1 2 — 3
Watertown 1 1 — 2
W — Cortes (Chenoweth) 14:00
J — Brown 24:00
W — Cortes (Schmidt) 61:00
J — Brown 72:00
J — Biddick 80:00
Saves — J (Trapp 6), W (Boettcher 6)
