LAKE MILLS — Ava Stelter’s 48th-minute goal was the game-winner for the Lake Mills girls soccer team in a 1-0 nonconference win over visiting Fort Atkinson on Thursday.

Stelter scored just out of halftime at the 48 minute, 16 second mark off an assist from Ava Wollin. Sophomore Ryleigh Kulow had 12 saves for the L-Cats (6-1-1), stopping a penalty kick to maintain the margin in the second half.

“We battled so hard tonight against a nice Fort team,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “They had some really nice runs of play, but we just wouldn’t give in and kept many of their attempts from outside the 18. The defense gets all the credit for that.

“When they did put great shots on frame, Ry was able to show us her stuff. It was an incredibly impressive night from our keeper. She shined back there, quite brightly. Wollin’s through ball to another composed finish by Stelter was enough to get it done. That one was for the parents of these incredible girls on Parents’ Night.”

The L-Cats are up a spot to seventh in this week's Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 4 rankings.

Lake Mills hosts a tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.

LAKE MILLS 1,

FORT ATKINSON 0

Fort Atkinson 0 0 — 0

Lake Mills 0 1 — 1

Second half: LM — Stelter (Wollin) 48:16.

Saves: FA (Van-Warmer) 4; LM (Kulow) 12.

Recommended for you

Load comments