HUSTISFORD — The Falcons picked a great night to rediscover their scoring touch.
Senior point guard Gavin Thimm scored a game-high 30 points and third-seeded Hustisford made 29 field goals in a 77-73 overtime win over sixth-seeded Green Bay NEW Lutheran in a Division 5 regional semifinal on Friday.
Hustisford (18-6) led by nine midway through the first half, but Green Bay NEW Lutheran (18-8) rallied to take a 33-25 halftime lead. The Falcons switched some things up on offense in the second half and regained an eight-point lead, but the Blazers rallied again to lead by five with seven seconds left in regulation.
Thimm hit a 3-pointer and the Blazers missed a free throw, but the Falcons turned the ball over with one second left. The Blazers threw a long inbounds pass which nobody touched, giving the Falcons a chance to run a lob play under the basket to force overtime.
In the extra period, Thimm hit a 3 and made 4-of-6 free throws and senior forward Blake Peplinski added a basket and a free throw.
Josh Peplinski also scored a basket in overtime to finish with 16 points. Nathan Newville added 10 points. Credit those two for answering the bell with the season on the line by scoring over their averages.
The Falcons finished with 33 rebounds, led by Blake Peplinski’s 11 boards. Thimm added six rebounds. Both of them had eight assists.
"We had so many guys step up tonight,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Gavin of course was simply amazing and Josh and Blake and Nathan all made big plays and shots plus Caleb (Peplinski) and Andy (Maas) had some huge plays for us. It was a true team effort everybody did their part.
“Also it was a packed house tonight and it was extremely loud, the loudest I've ever heard it the whole game because both teams had huge crowds and it was just a huge playoff type atmosphere that was unbelievable the whole game. I can't say enough about our fans tonight. They really pumped us up and gave us the adrenaline to finish this thing.”
Hustisford travels to play second-seeded Reedsville for the regional championship tonight.
HUSTISFORD 77, GB N.E.W. LUTHERAN 73, OT
N.E.W. Lutheran 33 32 8 — 73
Hustisford 25 40 12 — 77
N.E.W. Lutheran (fg ft-fta tp) — Henschel 3 0-0 9, Rhein 5 6-7 18, Sabel 1 0-0 3, Huguet 1 3-3 5, Meerstein 3 0-0 9, Lynch 6-2-3 17, Gase 5 2-3 12 Totals 24 13-16 73
Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — C. Peplinski 2 1-2 5, J. Peplinski 7 0-02 16, Newville 3 2-2 10, Thimm 10 4-7 30, Br. Peplinski Maas 3 0-1 6, Bl. Peplinski 4 1-2 9 Totals 29 9-18 77
Three-point goals — GB (Henschel 3, Rhein 2, Sabel, Meerstein 3, Lynch 3), H (J. Peplinski 2, Newville 2, Thimm 6)
Total fouls — GB 18, H 16
Fouled out — GB (Henschel)
