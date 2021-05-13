LAKE MILLS -- Aubrey Erdmann scored twice as East Troy handed the Lake Mills girls soccer team its first loss of the season with a 2-1 decision in a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday.

Erdmann scored unassisted in the third minute. Thirty-two seconds later, L-Cat junior forward Ava Stelter had a goal to answer, assisted by Kaia Heimstreet.

Erdmann found the back of the net again in the 65th minute, assisted by Grace Moker, for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

"It was a battle all night. A very physical game," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I was proud of our quick response after we gave up a goal on a defensive breakdown really early. Kaia's ball to Stelter was one of our best driven balls all night, and Stelter rewarded her with a nicely composed finish.

"We learned a lot tonight about going hard to the ball, and winning 50/50's. Give East Troy credit. They did a better job than us at that tonight. We look to improve tomorrow."

Lake Mills is now 3-1-1 overall and goalie Ryleigh Kulow made 10 saves.

Trojans goalie Kiley Komperud stopped two shots.

The L-Cats host Dodgeville tonight at 7 p.m. for a nonconference game.

EAST TROY 2, LAKE MILLS 1

East Troy  1  1   —  2

Lake Mills  1  0   —  1

First half — ET: Erdmann, 2:48; LM: Stelter (Heimstreet), 3:20.

Second half — ET: Erdmann (Moker), 64:10.

Saves: ET (Komperud) 2; LM (Kulow) 10.

