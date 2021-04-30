JEFFERSON — Despite Milton’s top two having the edge over Jefferson’s, it was the Eagles squeaking out a 184-186 victory over the Red Hawks in a nonconference girls golf dual Thursday at Jefferson Golf Course.
Jefferson was paced by the senior-freshman duo of Courtney Draeger and Payton Schmidt. Both Draeger and Schmidt recorded 42s.
Draeger recorded four pars during her nine-hole round, while Schmidt carded two pars to go along with a birdie on the reachable par-4 seventh hole with tees moved up.
“A good win tonight versus a solid Milton team,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “The weather was a battle as we had 30-40 mile per hour winds for a bit, but the girls battled through it.”
Milton’s Hannah Dunk carded a dual-low 40, while the Red Hawks’ No. 2 Reagan Moisson fired a 41.
Jefferson’s Ainsley Howard scored a 52, the same as Milton’s Molly Jaeggi. The Eagles’ Val Schamens scored a 48 out of the No. 4 spot to help make up the difference of the top-two spots.
The Eagles play against Cambridge in an 18-hole dual at Lake Ripley Country Club today at 10:30 a.m.
