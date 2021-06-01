LEBANON — Neil Braker threw eight shutout innings for the Lebanon Whitetails in an 8-1 Rock River League victory over the Watertown Cardinals on Friday at Legends Field.
Lebanon (4-1 RRL) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, then broke the game open with a six-run rally in the sixth.
First baseman Noah Zubke drew a leadoff walk to start the second, advanced to second when left fielder Cam Schuett was hit by a pitch, tagged up and moved to third on a flyout to center by shortstop Tyler Doyle and scored on when catcher Louis Demetropoulos put down a suicide squeeze bunt for a hit. Designated hitter Kevin Firari drove in Schuett with an RBI single to right.
The Whitetails sent ten men to the plate in the sixth, starting with three straight walks. After a strikeout, Lebanon drew two more walks and leadoff hitter Blake Semon was hit by a pitch. Zubke hit a sacrifice fly and Schuett reached on an error which allowed Semon to score to make it 8-0.
Braker escaped an early jam when the Whitetails turned a 6-3-2 triple play from Doyle to Zubke to Demetropoulos in the top of the second inning. Braker struck out seven and walked four. Cameron Streich pitched then ninth and allowed one run on back-to-back doubles by Henry Pitsch and Otto Treichel.
Jake Fischer took the loss for Watertown (0-3), allowing three runs on one hit with four strikeouts and four walks over five innings.
Treichel and Henry Strupp finished up in relief.
LEBANON 8, WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 000 000 001 — 1 4 1
Lebanon 000 206 00X — 8 3 1
WP: Braker
LP: Fischer
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Roeseler 4-0-0-0, Foltz 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Unnamed 4-0-0-0, Pitsch 4-1-2-0, Trecker 3-0-1-1, De Galley 4-0-1-0, Schramm 2-0-0-0, Kopplin 1-0-0-0, Brandenburg 2-0-0-0, Fischer 1-0-0-0, Strrupp 1-0-0-0 Totals 29-1-4-1
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) —Semon 3-1-0-1, LeBeau 1-0-0-0, N. Zubke 2-1-0-1, Hackarth 0-0-0-0, Schuett 4-1-0-0, Doyle 3-1-0-0, Demetropoulos 1-1-0-1, Lee 1-0-0-0, Firari 1-0-1-1, Hoefler 2-1-1-0, A. Zubke 2-0-0-0, Noyce 1-0-0-0, Streich 3-1-1-1, Klawitter 1-1-0-1, Tietz 1-0-0-0 Totals 26-8-3-6
2B — W (Treichel, Pitsch)
Pitching — HO: Fischer (W) 1 in 5, Treichel (W) 5 in 0.1, Strupp (W) 2 in 2.2, Braker (L) 2 in 8, Streich (L) 2 in 1. R: Fischer (W) 3, Treichel (W) 5, Strupp (W) 0, Braker (L) 0, Streich (L) 1. SO: Fischer (W) 4, Treichel (W) 1, Strupp (W) 1, Braker (L) 7, Streich (L) 1. BB: Fischer (W) 4, Treichel (W) 4, Strupp (W) 4, Braker (L) 4, Streich (L) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.