The Gosling JV boys soccer team won the Beloit Memorial High School
Invitational on Saturday.
They defeated Waunakee 4-1 in game 1.
James Walker scored on a free kick in the seventh minute. Damien Ortega scored on an assist from Jack Meyers at the 24-minute mark. Meyers scored off an assist from Ortega at 48 minutes. Gideon Wangerin converted a free kick at the 78-minute mark.
They defeated host Beloit Memorial High School 2-2 (4-2) in game 2.
Michael Blankley scored at the 9-minute mark and Isaac Ramirez scored off an assist from Walker at 45 minutes.
Game 2 was exciting to the finish. Watertown scored first, Beloit equalized
15 minutes later. Watertown went ahead, Beloit equalized 2 minutes later.
Sophomore center back Matthew Hall had a fantastic game making key plays to
keep us in the match. We knew we'd go to a penalty shootout if tied at the
whistle so we made sure we had guys in at the end that could take the PKs.
The Goslings started the shootout with freshman Sam Pineda making his with
authority. Beloit missed their first off the post. Freshman Damien Ortega
made his comfortably. Beloit made their second. Sophomore Jack Meyers missed
his high and Beloit made theirs to tie it up. Senior Jackson Barta placed
his and Beloit missed theirs high. Junior James Walker just had to make his
to win. He confidently put in the back of the net and the whole team ran
from the half line to celebrate. It was such an exciting moment for these
young players and something I hope they'll remember and use to drive them to
push their passion and commitment to the sport. This is coach Galaviz's
team, and I was just happy to help out and be there to see the hard work and
joy the players had after that shoot out. It's just so great to be part of
moments in our sport like this.
I'm very happy with the performance of every player," Watertown JV coach Sam Galaviz said. They won by working together. Our 4-2-3-1 formation is working well and everyone is getting to
know it. It was a long day...tough conditions with the 90 degree heat and
humidity, and they all worked so hard in spite of it. Freshman keeper Cody
Jenks is doing a great job in goal and did everything well today. Amazing
job for only starting to play the position for about a year and only playing
one club season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.