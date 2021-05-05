PARDEEVILLE — Dodgeland’s girls track and field team kicked off the season by winning the Bulldog Invitational on Friday.
The Trojans won seven events and beat out Rio, 136 to 128.5 for top honors.
Junior Miranda Firari contributed towards 40 of Dodgeland’s team points, winning the 100 meter dash in 13.02 seconds, the 400 in 1:05.56, the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches and teaming with freshman Ava Raasch, sophomore Sayrah Benzing and junior Elizabeth Knueppel to win the 1,600 relay in 4:39.21.
Raasch added a victory in the 800 in 2:40.16 and teamed with Sayrah Benzing, freshman Hailey Bohnert and freshman Syvana Benzing to win the 3,200 relay in 11:48.29. Junior Adrianne Bader won the shot put (31-10 3/4) and took second in the discus (85-06).
The 400 relay team of sophomore Alexis Schultz and freshmen Avery Hafenstein, Elyse Kozokowski and Emma Carpenter placed third in 58.62. Junior Stephanie Cox finished third in the 300 hurdles (58.46).
Dodgeland’s boys finished seventh overall with 66 points.
Senior Evan Finger won the 1,600 in a personal best time of 4:27.17.
The 1,600 relay team of Finger, sophomore Logan Pickart, sophomore Joseph Statz and freshman Michael Milfred took second in 3:58.70.
Placing third for Dodgeland were Milfred in the 100 (12.64), Pickart in the 1,600 in 5:16.03, freshman Nathan Johnson placed third in the 110 hurdles (20.82) and junior John Appenfeldt in the shot put (38-2 1/4).
Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 136, Rio 128.5, Poynette 101, Markesan 100, Fall River 59.5, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 58.5, Pardeeville 47, Horicon 33.5
Team scores — boys: Poynette 96, Horicon 96, Markesan 96, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 87, Pardeeville 79, Fall River 72, Dodgeland 66, Rio 47
