LAKE MILLS — Cal Fisher was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and hit a home run as Deerfield topped the host Lake Mills baseball team 21-9 in a nonconference game on Friday.
The Demons (12-3) led 8-4 after two innings, adding seven runs in the fifth.
Elijah Lee had a two-RBI single as the L-Cats (8-12) scored three times in the first to pull within 4-3. Jackson Drobac led off the Demon second with a triple, scoring one of his four runs on Fisher's double. Clayton Mathwig, who was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and five runs, followed with a run-scoring double. Fisher's one-out solo shot in the sixth made it 16-8.
Lake Mills' Caden Belling was 2-for-4, scoring twice. Derek Bruce was 2-for-3, including a double, and drove in three runs. David Bruce and Lee also had two hits apiece.
Lee took the loss, allowing eight earned on five hits in 1 1/3 innings of relief, walking seven. Starter Derek Bruce allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Tommy Lees earned the decision, tossing 4 1/3 innings. Lees allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits, striking out four and walking six.
DEERFIELD 21, LAKE MILLS 9
Deerfield 440 072 4 — 21 14 1
Lake Mills 311 121 0 — 9 12 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Lees (W; 4.1-10-8-6-4-6), Hahn (2.2-2-1-1-2-4); LM: De. Bruce (3.2-5-7-4-2-2), Lee (L; 1.1-5-8-8-1-7), Henderson (1-2-2-1-0-1), Lund (1-2-4-3-1-3).
Leading hitters — D: Fisher 3x5 (HR, 2B), Drobac 2x5 (3B), Mathwig 3x4 (2 2B), Lemke 2x3 (2B), McDonough 2x5 (2B), Anderson (2B); LM: De. Bruce 2x3 (2B), Da. Bruce 2x3, Belling 2x4, Lee 2x5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.