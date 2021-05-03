Watertown’s girls and boys track and field teams opened the season with an unscored dual meet against West Bend West on Saturday.
“We talked with the team about being grateful for the opportunity to compete and we shot our gratefulness by giving our very best efforts in all of our events,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. “In very windy conditions, I thought the Goslings did that.
“This first meet of the season was designed with a modified order of events, no relays, and no team scores. With over one-half of the athletes as new to high school track and field, the main goals of this meet were to learn the logistics of the meet, compete with great efforts, and to get a distance, height, or time on every athlete.”
Riley Quinn led Watertown’s girls with wins in the shot put at 32 feet, 7 1/4 inches and the discus at 106-4. Teya Maas won the triple jump (33-7 1/2) and added second place finishes in the 100 meter dash in 14.05 seconds and the 200 meter dash in 29.26.
“I thought Teya Maas was very consistent in her approach for the triple jump and in control of her hop (first) phase,” Mertens said. “There are some things that we have to work on moving forward, but she is off to her strongest start to a season ever so I am excited by what she can do this season.
“Riley started the season strong with wins in the shot put and discus. Her discus throw was a 4.5-foot PR.”
The Goslings swept the top three spots in the 1,600. Gretchen Roost won the race in 6:11.88. Emma Gilbertsen was second in 6:18.12 and Alaena Tobin finished third in 6:21.89.
“According to assistant coach Kirk Wackett, Gretchen Roost busted out today with a 13-second PR in the 1600 meters to capture the win,” Mertens said.
Mikaylah Fessler won the 100 hurdles (19.56).
“In her first high school race, Mikaylah won the 100 meter hurdles,” Mertens said. “According to assistant coach Cheyenne Capin, she skied over the hurdles. That is pretty typical of a new hurdler. As we improve our technique, she has the opportunity to run significantly faster.”
Emma Messerschmidt won the pole vault (8-0).
“It was fantastic to see Emma back at pole vault and winning,” Mertens said.
Katelyn Ivie finished second in the long jump (13-11 1/2) and third in the 100 (14.47).
Miah Nelson placed third in the high jump (4-2).
On the boys side, Logan Fuchs and Jaret Boehm each won two events to lead the Goslings. Fuchs won the 110 high hurdles in 20.81 and the 300 intermediate hurdles in 50.47. He also placed third in the triple jump at 36-4.
“Logan won both hurdle races, but it was the effort that Logan put forth in the homestretch of the 300 meter hurdles that stood out,” Mertens said. “In a tight race into a strong headwind, Logan kept his form well to eke out the win.”
Boehm won the shot put (44-6 1/2 inches) and discus (123-2) while Caden Maas took third in the shot put (39-1) and discus (109-10).
“Jaret Boehm PR’d by over four feet in shot put and nearly 15 feet in discus to pick up the win in both events,” Mertens said. “(Throwing) coach Carrie Hein mentioned there is room for improvement, but Jaret is off to a great start.”
Watertown’s boys swept the top three places in the pole vault. Matthew Butz won it at 10 feet while Jonathon Kills (8-6) and Alex Lueck (7-6) placed second and third, respectively. Kilps also took third in both the 100 in 12.52 and the 200 in 25.47.
Christopher Kitzhaber and Jack Heier finished first and second, respectively, in the 3,200 in 10:31.92 and 11:44.14. Joshua Krueger won the 1,600 meter run in 4:57.
“Joshua Krueger has really worked hard in the last year to improve as a distance runner,” Mertens said. “It was great to see him rewarded with the fruits of his efforts, running a PR in the 1600 meters for the win. Chris Kitzhaber did a nice job running close to his PR in mainly a solo effort. Chris is very good at staying mentally strong with his efforts. It showed in his race.”
Brandon Glaznap placed second in the 100 in 12.52 and second in the triple jump (36-5 1/2).
Elijah Huff placed third in the 800 in 2:22. Eric Chavez finished third in the high jump (5-2). Nicholas Grover took third in the long jump (17- 3/4).
“It was a windy day, but it was good to be back competing,” Mertens said.
