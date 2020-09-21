LAKE MILLS — Maya Heckmann went sub-40 to lead the Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team to a 184-214 dual victory over Watertown Monday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
The Warrior senior carded a 37, which was 10 shots lower than any other golfer at the dual. Heckmann started her day with four straight pars and knocked in a birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Sophomore Ava Heckmann finished second at the dual with a 47. Lauren Lostetter recorded a 49 golfing out of the No. 3 spot. Ella Butzine and Brooke Parkhurst both fired 51s for Lakeside.
Watertown was led by Maddie Fischer, who scored a 51. Riley Lang was close behind was a 52, while Savannah Szalanski was three shots back with a 55. Taylor Kaufmann had a 56.
“Maddie had a good score, considering she scored a 10 on her second hole,” Watertown girls golf coach Mike Wietor said.
“Maddie is starting to get comfortable with her swing and her scores are starting to show it. Riley also is starting to trust her swing and is getting close to shooting in the 40’s.
“Savannah shows great potential but she loses her concentration on two-three holes and scores big numbers.
“When she eliminates those blowup holes she will easily score in the 40’s. Taylor had been struggling with her confidence but got back on track.
“Watertown played without our top player Sammy Suski.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.