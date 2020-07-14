On the surface, it might seem a little like Brett Favre heading to play for the Minnesota Vikings.
Jim O’Leary, who served as Oconomowoc’s Athletic Director for 14 years and then served as the school’s JV boys coach and varsity assistant for the next eight seasons, was named Watertown’s boys basketball coach late last month.
Watertown and Oconomowoc were heated rivals for roughly nine decades dating back to the early days of the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference in the 1930s. The storied conference disbanded three years ago, but the two schools still schedule each other for nonconference contests.
After so many years viewing things from a purple vantage point, O’Leary will don royal blue. He replaces Travis Moulton, who stepped down after eight seasons to spend more time with his family.
“This couldn’t have happened in any other year but 2020,” O’Leary said. “It’s one more thing that will make this year unforgettable.”
Though the rivalry has been intense, O’Leary has always been widely and warmly regarded in both communities. In recent years, he has served as a volleyball official at Watertown matches. He has also helped out at Watertown basketball games. He filled in for Rae Ann Wegner on scorebook duties last winter when she needed to take some time off for cancer treatments. He also handled the score clock for her son, Nathen, whenever he had a conflict.
“I do think (that friendly rapport) is a two-way street,” O’Leary said. “It hasn’t been a challenge. There’s great people at Watertown.”
O’Leary grew up in Tomah and attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He served as an assistant at Osseo-Fairchild and Amery before assuming head boys basketball coaching duties at Green Lake from 1982-90. He then took the AD job at Oconomowoc.
During his time as an assistant at Cooney, O’Leary got to coach against Jamie Koepp, who was Watertown’s varsity coach during the same stretch before stepping aside and eventually taking over Athletic Director duties at WHS. Koepp took great pleasure in this hiring decision.
“Coach O’Leary is highly respected throughout the area and inner circles of high school basketball as a coach and even more so for his high level of character,” Koepp said. “We are excited for the basketball program and equally excited to provide the opportunity for Jim to coach the Watertown Goslings.
“Jim is very familiar with the history and tradition associated with athletics in Watertown, especially basketball. He is tireless worker that will demand a high level of himself, his team and the basketball program as a whole. I have known Jim for over 20 years and have never heard anyone say a negative word about him as a person or as a coach.
“It might seem unique to some that he would be interested in coaching at Watertown after being in Oconomowoc for so long. It doesn’t surprise me a bit and our basketball teams, athletic program and community are very fortunate to have him as the Watertown High School head boys basketball coach.”
When the job opened up and nobody on Watertown’s staff applied, Koepp asked O’Leary if he was interested.
“Jamie obviously is hard to say no to, but that’s because he knows the right things to say to get me to consider it,” O’Leary said. “When he called and told me what he was calling about, my initial reaction was I laughed. I thought there was no way this would work. But I thought about it a couple days and talked to a lot of people who I knew could keep it quiet and got a lot of input.
“I turn 64 in September and figured this was my last chance to stick my neck out and do something important and be part of something important to so many people in this community. The only way I could say no was if I chickened out. I appreciate that Jamie thought of me. There’s a great tradition and a great history at Watertown. I am genuinely excited, honored and thrilled to do this.”
People in Oconomowoc are genuinely excited for O’Leary, as weird as this must have been to process.
“I’d say (the response was) shock and amazement,” O’Leary said. “It’s more about that at 64 I am back coaching. Then on top of that, it’s Watertown. I have had more people tell me they would never have thought to say these words … Go Goslings. I have been texted that. I have been DM’d that on Twitter. I have had it said to my face.
“When I called them, I would say ‘What I am about to tell you is all good, but are you sitting down?’ They all were, except for Wayne Prom. He said, ’No, I am working.’ And I said, ‘Well, I was named the new coach at Watertown.’ And then nothing. He was silent. I asked if he was still there, and he said, ’Now, I am sitting.’ So there’s been lots of shock and support. I hope people can come to games. If they don’t come to other games, they’ll come to the game against Oconomowoc at our place in January.”
O’Leary has plenty of experience running the flex offense which has routinely been a Watertown staple over the years, but he fully intends to shift into a more up-tempo style while maintaining a strong emphasis on defense.
“We’ll play as fast as we are able to,” O’Leary said. “I am sure it won’t be breakneck speed, but for good 3-point shooters, when they are open, they need to take it. We used to run the flex seven years ago at Oconomowoc, but we will not be doing something like that. I want to be more open than that. Defense has to be priority No. 1. If you don’t defend, then you have to outscore people. I don’t want to have to do that. Any coach will tell you that.”
O’Leary takes over a program which graduated several seniors, and does so during a pandemic which scuttled the spring sports season and threatens to loom over athletics in the coming school year.
“The big challenge is getting to meet the kids and know the kids and see them play,” O’Leary said. “I’m eager to see them play. We’re going to hope for the best, but we’re going to plan as if we are going to play. We’re going to plan as if we are going to play on Nov. 16.
“We have workouts (starting today) and then Monday and Wednesday of the next two weeks. Everybody has one ball, which we disinfect, and we’ll run balling handling drills and shooting drills and shoot free throws. That’s not enough, but that’s all we can do. If we can guard each other and go up and down the court at some point, we’ll do that.”
Assuming the school year begins at the usual time, the Goslings will take part in open gym workouts after volleyball practice or when the volleyball team is on the road in late September and early October.
“Hopefully by then, we’re running up and down the court, but who knows,” O’Leary said. “But we’ll be ready either way. I just want us to play and get better and be something that the Watertown community can be proud of. We’ll get to work.”
