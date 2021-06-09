MADISON — Watertown’s boys track and field team finished fifth while the girls team finished tenth at the Badger South track and field meet on Tuesday.

Junior Riley Quinn led Watertown’s girls with victories in the shot put (39 feet, 8 inches) and the discus (113-11). Watertown’s boys were led by junior Caden Maas’ second place throw in a personal best throw of 48-2 1/2. The 800 relay team also took second in 1:34.89. A full story will appear in Thursday’s edition.

BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE MEET

Boys

Team scores: Monroe 116.5; Monona Grove 111; Madison Edgewood 105; Oregon 87; Watertown 81; Fort Atkinson 79; Stoughton 74.5; Milton 47.

100 meters: 1, Seagreaves, Monr, :11.40; 2, Voss, MG, :11.42; 3, Fane, ME, :11.46; 4, Gable, Or, :11.49; 5, Glaznap, W, :11.60; 6, Hill, S, :11.69.

200: 1, Seagreaves, Monr, :22.70; 2, Gehring, ME, :22.78; 3, Voss, MG, :23.04; 4, Meyers, W, :23.37; 5, Fane, ME, :23.40; 6, Gable, Or, :23.47.

400: 1, Voss, MG, :51.44; 2, Sathoff, Monr, :51.63; 3, Gehring, ME, :51.67; 4, Robbins, MG, :52.83; 4, Kilps, W, :52.98; 6, Koehler, FA, :53.86.

800: 1, Zelinski, Or, 1:58.80; 2, Richardson, ME, 2:01.71; 3, Zywicki, S, 2:02.69; 4, Dieter, Or, 2:04.15; 5, Weink, Or, 2:07.44; 6, Gatica, MG, 2:07.95.

1,600: 1, Richardson, ME, 4:19.41; 2, Zelinski, Or, 4:25.53; 3, Traeder, MG, 4:32.80; 4, Zywicki, S, 4:40.11; 5, Krueger, W, 4:44.99; 6, Stricker, FA, 4:46.09

3,200: 1, Reiser, S, 12:37.05; 2, Talabac, Mil, 12:44.60; 3, Schmidt, MG, 12:51.81; 4, Hutchinson, Or, 12:52.76; 5, Elgin, Monr, 12:56.30; 6, Gorman, ME, 13:12.23.

110 hurdles: 1, Johnson, Or, :15.43; 2, Carpenter, Monr, :15.69; 3, Zachgo, FA, :16.11; 4, Mitchell, Mil, :17.42; 5, Wyss, Monr, :17.96; 6, Fortney, MG, :18.16.

300 hurdles: 1, Carpenter, Monr, :41.98; 2, Zachgo, FA, :43.17; 3, Gifford, W, :43.29; 4, Blanke, Or, :45.35; 5, Schenk, ME, :45.67; 6, Wyss, Monr, :47.26.

400 relay: 1, Monona Grove (Dalhauser, Huston, Degroot, Klinkner), :44.73; 2, Stoughton, :44.82; 3, Oregon, :44.85; 4, Watertown, :45.04; 5, Monroe, :46.24; 6, Edgewood, :46.33.

800 relay: 1, Monroe (Blaser, Blum, Flom, Sereda), 1:34.35; 2, Watertown, 1:34.89; 3, Milton, 1:36.53; 4, Fort Atkinson, 1:36.70; 5, Stoughton, 1:36.72; 6, Oregon, 1:36.76.

1,600 relay: 1, Oregon (Dieter, Warren, Clark, Weink), 3:35.51; 2, Fort Atkinson, 3:35.38; 3, Watertown, 3:36.64; 4, Monroe, 3:37.55; 5, Stoughton, 3:37.59; 6, Monona Grove, 3:38.12.

3,200 relay: 1, Stoughton (Zeichert, Millam, Hemenway, Sorensen), 8:39.85; 2, Monona Grove, 8:42.01; 3, Fort Atkinson, 8:43.47; 4, Oregon, 8:49.97; 5, Watertown, 9:01.69; 6, Monroe, 9:17.17.

High jump: 1, Thomas, ME, 6-2; 2, Bladl, Mil, 6-0; 3, Seagreaves, Monr, 6-0; 4 (tie), Jenson, Mil, and Martin, Mil, 5-8; 6, Bahr, MG, 5-8.

Pole vault: 1, Klinkner, MG, 13-3; 2, Simmons, MG, 12-0; 3 (tie), Wicks, S, and Schuh, Monr, 11-6; 5, Kilps, W, 11-6; 6, Scott, MG, 11-0.

Long jump: 1, Fane, ME, 20-4¾; 2, Sathoff, Monr, 19-9½; 3, Sykes, FA, 19-2½; 4, Keo, S, 19-0; 5, Vernon, Mil, 18-11¼; 6, Snell, ME, 18-10¾.

Triple jump: 1, Sykes, FA, 42-4; 2, Thomas, ME, 41-1¾; 3, Keo, Sto, 38-11¼; 4, Berres, ME, 38-7; 5, Zimmerman, Mil, 37-11; 6, Seidel, Sto, 37-8½.

Shot put: 1, Evans, FA, 51-8½; 2, Maas, W, 48-2½; 3, Boehm, Wtn, 43-9½; 4, Bunker, Monr, 43-4¼; 5, Rousseau, S, 41-3½; 6, Bunker, Monr, 41-3½.

Discus: 1, Evans, FA, 157-7; 2, Clark, MG, 141-5; 3, Boehm, W, 136-2; 4, Bunker, Monr, 132-5; 5, Love, Mil, 126-5; 6, Rousseau, S, 122-2.

Girls

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 118; Stoughton 111.5; Monona Grove 106; Milton 88.5; 5, Oregon 79.5; Monroe 77; Fort Atkinson 79.5; Monroe 77; Fort Atkinson 64; Watertown 55.5.

100 meters: 1, Lebbie, ME, :12.52; 2, Groleau, S, :12.84; 3, Theriault, FA, :12.87; 4, Zettle, Monr, :13.14; 5, Ivie, W, :13.28; 6, Browne, ME, :13.46.

200: 1, Hogan, MG, :26.13; 2, Zettle, Monr, :26.45; 3, Lebbie, ME, :27.00; 4, Ternus, ME, :27.52; 5, Bykowski, MG, :27.67; 6, Trieloff, S, :27.82.

400: 1, Hogan, MG, :59.87; 2, Lambert, Monr, 1:00.72; 3, Trieloff, S, 1:02.29; 4, Haas, FA, 1:02.41; 5, Koning, ME, 1:03.77; 6, Ternus, ME, 1:04.35.

800: 1, Zorn, FA, 2:24.59; 2, Talabac, Mil, 2:25.09; 3, Nelson, MG, 2:29.73; 4, Yundt, MG, 2:33.39; 5, Chapman, FA, 2:34.17; 6, Owen, S, 2:34.69.

1,600: 1, Talabac, Mil, 5:36.41; 2, Benson, Mil, 5:36.99; 3, Gilbertson, W, 5:42.36; 4, Riedl, Or, 5:45.60; 5, Reiser, S, 5:50.00; 6, Yundt, MG, 5:56.85.

3,200: 1, Reiser, S, 12:37.05; 2, Talabac, Mil, 12:44.60; 3, Schmidt, MG, 12:51.81; 4, Hutchinson, Or, 12:52.76; 5, Elgin, Monr, 12:56.30; 6, Gorman, ME, 13:12.23.

100 hurdles: 1, Hogan, MG, :15.64; 2, Grosse, ME, :16.27; 3, Toberman, Mil, :17.31; 4, Nowka, Or, :17.36; 5, Jacobson, Mon, :17.66; 6, Ludwig, Mil, :18.29.

300 hurdles: 1, Grosse, ME, :47.23; 2, Nowka, Or, :50.00; 3, Spilde, S, :51.48; 4, Toberman, Mil, :51.53; 5, Wolfe, Or, :52.19; 6, Johnson, MG, :52.39.

400 relay: 1, Stoughton (Borroughs, Tangeman, Ballard, Groleau), :51.29; 2, Fort Atkinson, :52.74; 3, Watertown, :53.53; 4, Edgewood, :53.68; 5, Oregon, :54.13; 6, Milton, :54.17.

800 relay: 1, Edgewood (Browne, Lebbie, Messner, Rodriguez), 1:52.10; 2, Stoughton, 1:52.19; 3, Watertown, 1:53.85; 4, Milton, 1:55.82; 5, Monona Grove, 1:55.90; 6, Monroe, 1:57.85.

1,600 relay: 1, Fort Atkinson (Theriault, Chapman, Haas, Zorn), 4:12.31; 2, Edgewood, 4:12.36; 3, Oregon, 4:18.90; 4, Stoughton, 4:19.05; 5, Monroe, 4:21.28; 6, Monona Grove, 4:28.57.

3,200 relay: 1, Milton (Beutin, Borgwardt, Henry, Johnson), 10:48.46; 2, Oregon, 10:50.40; 3, Edgewood, 10:50.46; 4, Monroe, 11:27.39; 5, Stoughton, 11:41.41; 6, Monona Grove, 11:56.31.

High jump: 1, Hogan, MG, 5-0; 2 (tie) Reott, Sto, and Barth, ME, 4-10; 4 (tie), Shaw, Mil, and Tangeman, Sto, 4-8; 6, Buhlmann, Mon, 4-8.

Pole vault: 1, Jenks-Recker, MG, 11-7; 2, Wilson, FA, 9-0; 3, Zettle, Monr, 8-6; 4 (tie), Messerschmidt, W, and Browne, MG, 8-6; 6, McGuire, Monr, 8-6.

Long jump: 1, Lebbie, ME, 16-11¾; 2, Reott, Sto, 16-10; 3, Theriault, FA, 16-5; 4, Jacobson, Monr, 16-0½; 5, Egwuonwu, Or, 16-0¼; 6, Jacey, Mil, 15-11.

Triple jump: 1, Tangeman, S, 35-7½; 2, Ternus, ME, 34-4; 3, Jacobson, Monr, 33-1¾; 4, Maas, W, 32:11½; 5, McGuire, Monr, 31-1½; 6, Messner, ME, 31-0½.

Shot put: 1, Quinn, W, 39-8; 2, Wannebo, Or, 37-3½; 3, Hartwig, Monr, 35-11; 4, De Bruin, S, 31-10½; 5, Barth, ME, 31-9½; 6, Grosse, ME, 31-9.

Discus: 1, Quinn, W, 113-11; 2, Proctor, MG, 108-7; 3, Brown, FA, 96-2; 4, Wannebo, Or, 95-8; 5, De Bruin, S, 94-8; 6, Garber, Mil, 91-7.

