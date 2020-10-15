The Rock River League Oldtimers 7th Annual Golf Outing held at Horicon Hills on Saturday, Oct. 3 was a huge success.
There were 19 teams and eight corporate sponsors.
The rain-shortened 9-hole Scramble (all teams finished) awarded 18 Flag Prizes.
There were four skins paid out at $45 on the front and no skins on the back, but that money was given back to five of the ten randomly selected teams ($40) and also two winners ($150) of the 50/50 Raffle.
The Par 3 Hole #13 was a challenge to win a booze basket.
Finally, some donated items were auctioned off which raised over $500. Participants did not need to be a member of the RRL Oldtimers.
FRONT 9
1st Place — (31) $120 — Steve Lehmann Tyler Lehmann Craig Mink Oscar Selchert
2nd Place — (33) $90 – Jim Braunschweig John Fetherston Joe Schick Joey Schultz
BACK 9
1st Place — (28) $140 — Tony Cole, Tom Cole, Brad Tagliapetra, Tyler Witkowski
2nd Place — (28) $100 — EJ Dornfeldt, Mike Ryan, Frank Collelo, Ray Heilgendorf
3rd Place (29) $80 – Darrel Schliewe, Taylor Schliewe, Matt Schliewe, Jay Kroshel
Two random teams were also chosen and each won $60 pro shop credit.
Anyone who would like to become an Oldtimers member, please contact President Steve Lehmann (920) 285-7065 or Vice President Ron Bartels or Secretary/Treasurer Bob Schulz (920) 285-3736.
Next year’s event will be held on October 2, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.