The Rock River League Oldtimers 7th Annual Golf Outing held at Horicon Hills on Saturday, Oct. 3 was a huge success.

There were 19 teams and eight corporate sponsors.

The rain-shortened 9-hole Scramble (all teams finished) awarded 18 Flag Prizes.

There were four skins paid out at $45 on the front and no skins on the back, but that money was given back to five of the ten randomly selected teams ($40) and also two winners ($150) of the 50/50 Raffle.

The Par 3 Hole #13 was a challenge to win a booze basket.

Finally, some donated items were auctioned off which raised over $500. Participants did not need to be a member of the RRL Oldtimers.

FRONT 9

1st Place — (31) $120 — Steve Lehmann Tyler Lehmann Craig Mink Oscar Selchert

2nd Place — (33) $90 – Jim Braunschweig John Fetherston Joe Schick Joey Schultz

BACK 9

1st Place — (28) $140 — Tony Cole, Tom Cole, Brad Tagliapetra, Tyler Witkowski

2nd Place — (28) $100 — EJ Dornfeldt, Mike Ryan, Frank Collelo, Ray Heilgendorf

3rd Place (29) $80 – Darrel Schliewe, Taylor Schliewe, Matt Schliewe, Jay Kroshel

Two random teams were also chosen and each won $60 pro shop credit.

Anyone who would like to become an Oldtimers member, please contact President Steve Lehmann (920) 285-7065 or Vice President Ron Bartels or Secretary/Treasurer Bob Schulz (920) 285-3736.

Next year’s event will be held on October 2, 2021.

