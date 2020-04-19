SLINGER — As a result of the on-going Covid-19/Coronavirus pandemic, and Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” edict, Slinger Super Speedway has been forced to postpone its season opener, the Miller Lite Spring Opener, featuring the popular Big 8 Late Model Series. The event is tentativley rescheduled for July 5 and headline the Prelude to the Nationals event.
The Small Car Enduro, scheduled for May 3, has also been postponed. No official make-up date for that event has been announced.
“We are like many other Wisconsin businesses and families,” said Slinger Speedway promoter Todd Thelen. “Our opening is on hold and at the mercy of the Governor and his orders.”
The 2020 campaign will mark the 73rd season at the venerable short-track, dubbed the World’s Fastest ¼ Mile Oval.
“I’ve said it before, we want to race just as much, if not more than the fans and teams,” said Thelen. “We’re currently working through a lobbyist group and there is talk that GOP leaders of the State Legislature are looking to take legal action and get the shut-down shortened.”
If the shut-down of non-essential businesses is shortened, the super late models will take center stage on May 17 when Potawatomi Hotel & Casino presents the regular-season kickoff. Gates will open at noon, with opening ceremonies slated for 2:00 p.m. and racing to follow.
Sunday night racing would return on May 24th with the EH Wolf & Sons Memorial Day spectacular, an event that officially kicks off summer at the speedway and features a huge fireworks display.
The up to date 2020 race schedule for Slinger Speedway is available by visiting www.slingersuperspeedway.com. Slinger Speedway is located off of Highways 41 and 144 at 280 Cedar Creek Road in Slinger, WI.
For more information on events our web site at www.slingersuperspeedway.com.
or call the track office at 262-644-5921.
