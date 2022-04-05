Lake Mills junior Belle Topel had four hits including this RBI single in the first inning of a softball game against Edgewood on Monday at Rotary Park. Topel had four hits for the L-Cats, who won 10-0.
Lake Mills leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz slides into third base safely on a fielder's choice during a softball game against Edgewood on Monday at Rotary Park. The senior had three hits for the L-Cats in their 10-0 victory.
Lake Mills junior Belle Topel had four hits including this RBI single in the first inning of a softball game against Edgewood on Monday at Rotary Park. Topel had four hits for the L-Cats, who won 10-0.
Lake Mills leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz slides into third base safely on a fielder's choice during a softball game against Edgewood on Monday at Rotary Park. The senior had three hits for the L-Cats in their 10-0 victory.
LAKE MILLS — Haydenn Sellnow and Belle Topel had four hits apiece and the Lake Mills softball team beat Edgewood 10-0 to open the season at Rotary Park on Monday in a nonconference game.
“Topel and Sellnow both looked great,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said of the team’s No. 3 and No. 4 hitters, who went a combined 8-for-8 at the dish.
“The bats were effective tonight. This is a nice win and good start. We feel lucky to have played a game given the recent weather.”
L-Cats leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz was 3-for-4, scoring twice.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed one hit and struck out seven over three frames to earn the decision. Ava Kleinfeldt gave up a hit and fanned six in two innings.
“This was a good outing both at the plate and by our pitchers,” Clift said. “We feel we have two good pitchers coming in to attempt to fill Taylor Roughen’s shoes.
“Avery and Ava looked very sharp for a first outing. They have contrasting pitching styles. Ava is more of a power pitcher. Avery is more of a spot pitcher and mixes things up nicely. They are a nice 1-2 punch for us.”
Topel had an RBI single, Taylor Wollin notched a two-run triple and Kottwitz had a run-scoring hit as the L-Cats scored five times in the first inning. Sellnow scored four times, including on a no-out double by Topel in the fifth that enacted the 10-run rule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.