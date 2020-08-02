Nathan Walter had four RBIs as Watertown’s baseball team closed out the exhibition season with an 8-3 win over Monona Grove on Friday at Washington Park.
Watertown (2-13) broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the third inning. Noah Dominguez singled down the third base line and later scored on a wild pitch. Josh Donovan reached on an error and scored on a passed ball.
Monona Grove scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie it at 3-3, but Watertown answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Donovan led off with a walk, stole second and scored on Joe Jurgella’s RBI single to right. Lucas Preinfalk and Caleb Hinkes walked to load the bases for Walter, who cleared them with a three-run double to left. Walter hit a line drive single to center in the first inning for his other RBI.
Dontae Dearborn started for Watertown and went five innings, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Caleb Winkelman got the win in relief, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts and one walk over the final two innings.
WATERTOWN 8,
MONONA GROVE 3
Monona Grove 100 002 0 — 3 4 3
Watertown 102 005 X — 8 9 2
WP: Winkelman
LP: Loeder
Monona Grove (ab-r-h-rbi) — Bitner 2-2-1-0, Weise 2-0-0-0, Maestro 3-0-0-2, Anderson 3-0-1-1, Inden 2-0-0-0, Thompson 3-0-0-0, Sheahan 3-0-0-0, Daughtry 2-0-0-0, Dresen 2-0-1-0, Loeder 2-1-1-0, Larsh 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-3-4-3
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hinkes 2-2-1-0, Gates 2-0-0-0, N. Walter 3-1-2-4, Haumschild 3-0-0-0, Dearborn 3-0-1-0, Winkelman 2-0-1-0, Bergdorf 3-0-0-0, Johnson 2-0-2-0, Sloan 1-0-0-0, Bushkie 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-1-1-0, Donovan 1-2-0-0, Jurgella 1-1-1-1, Preinfalk 1-1-0-0 Totals 28-8-9-5
2B — W (Hinkes, N. Walter)
Pitching — HO: Thompson (MG) 4 in 2, Sheahan (MG) 1 in 2.1, Loeder (MG) 2 in 0.2, Weise (MG) 2 in 1, Dearborn (W) 2 in 5, Winkelman (W) 2 in 2. R: Thompson (MG) 1, Sheahan (MG) 2, Loeder (MG) 4, Weise (MG) 1, Dearborn (W) 1, Winkelman (W) 2. SO: Thompson (MG) 1, Sheahan (MG) 1, Loeder (MG) 0, Weise (MG) 0, Dearborn (W) 4, Winkelman (W) 2. BB: Thompson (MG) 0, Sheahan (MG) 1, Loeder (MG) 3, Weise (MG) 1, Dearborn (W) 1, Winkelman (W) 1
Thursday’s game
MAYVILLE 6,
WATERTOWN 3
Mayville scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 6-3 victory over Watertown on Thursday at Washington Park.
Watertown erased an early 1-0 deficit with two runs in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.
Steven Gates hit a two-run double to right to drive in courtesy runner Eli Sloan and Nathan Walter in the fourth inning. Brady Martin reached on an error in the fifth and scored on Ayden Schauer’s RBI double to center.
Starting pitcher Taylor Walter took that 3-1 lead into the seventh inning and struck out the leadoff hitter before Mayville rallied with two singles, one hit batter and two walks to tie the game at 3-3. Nathan Walter came on in relief and recorded one strikeout, but also gave up three bases loaded walks. Dontae Dearborn got the final out in relief on a pop-up.
MAYVILLE 6, WATERTOWN 3
Mayville 100 001 4 — 6 4 4
Watertown 000 210 0 — 3 5 3
WP: Hockers
LP: T. Walter
Mayville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Wendorf 3-2-1-0, Herpel 3-1-1-1, Anderson 3-1-0-0, Zimmer 2-2-2-1, Schlender 3-0-0-1, Adamavich 2-0-0-0, Zopsi 2-0-0-0, Kehvemper 3-0-0-1, Nadolski 2-0-0-1, Held 1-0-0-0, Hockers 2-0-0-0, Adamson 0-0-0-0 Totals 26-6-4-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — B. Martin 3-1-1-0, Schauer 4-0-1-1, T. Walter 3-0-1-0, N. Walter 2-1-0-0, Hinkes 2-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-2-2, Dearborn 3-0-0-0, Bergdorf 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Jurgella 0-0-0-0, Hauschild 1-0-0-0, Sloan 0-1-0-0, Winkelman 0-0-0-0 Totals 25-3-5-3
2B — W (Schauer, Gates 2)
Pitching — HO: Adamson (M) 5 in 5, Hockers (M) 0 in 2, T. Walter (W) 4 in 6.1, N. Walter (W) 0 in 0.1, Dearborn (W) 0 in 0.1. R: Adamson (M) 3, Hockers (M) 0, T. Walter (W) 6, N. Walter (W) 0, Dearborn (W) 0. SO: Adamson (M) 4, Hockers (M) 1, T. Walter (W) 7, N. Walter (W) 1, Dearborn (W) 0. BB: Adamson (M) 1, Hockers (M) 1, T. Walter (W) 4, N. Walter (W) 3, Dearborn (W) 0
