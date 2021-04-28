JUNEAU — Kira Schall had four hits including two triples and Morgan Kehl homered for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s softball team in an 18-2 victory over Rio on Tuesday.

Playing as a cooperative team for the first time since 1996, Hustisford/Dodgeland won handily with 14 hits. Schall’s monster game included a team-high six RBIs. Kehl drove in four runs. Autumn Soter earned the decision, allowing two earned runs with four strikeouts and six walks over two innings.

“Overall, a great night,” Hustisford/Dodgeland softball coach Michelle Biwer said. “Great hitting, aggressive baserunning, some key defensive plays. Kira Schall had a terrific night.”

The two teams play again in Rio on Thursday.

HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 18, RIO 2

Rio 101 — 2 1 4

H/D 62(10) — 18 14 1

WP: Soter

LP: Frye

Leading hitters

Schall (HD) 3x3, Kehl (HD) 3x3, Petges (HD) 2x2

2B — HD (Schall).

3B — HD (Schall 2, Petges)

HR — HD (Kehl)

