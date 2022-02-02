Meghan Hurtgen won the all-around title to lead Watertown’s gymnastics team to a 130.35-127.40 victory over Baraboo on Tuesday at WHS.
“We got our second season high score tonight as a team and scored 130.35 and we still have some odds and ends to tweak,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. (Assistant coach Tricia Helfer) and I can’t wait to see how these girls keep progressing over the next few weeks. They have been putting in the work and it continues to show and we have not even had our best night competing yet. Tricia and I are very proud of how the girls continue to push through scores that were lower than expected and rise above.”
The Goslings won the vault 32.90-32.30.
Mikaylah Fessler and Lauyrn Olson each scored an 8.30 to tie for second individually. Aveline Jacob and Sammy Knight each scored 8.15 to tie for fourth. Hurtgen placed ninth with a 7.75.
“Today was not our best team vault day but we were proud with the effort the girls put in,” Wendt said.
Watertown won the uneven bars 31.45-30.33.
Hurtgen won the event with an 8.550. Paige Petig was third (7.750). Fessler placed fifth (7.6). Knight took sixth (7.550). Mikayla Dehnert tied for eighth (7.3).
“Knight got her personal best score tonight,” Wendt said. “Our bar routines are becoming very consistent and this week off will help motivate the girls to get a season high score over 32 for bars.”
Baraboo won the balance beam 32.28-30.58.
Hurtgen placed third with an 8.175. Jacob was fifth with a 7.7. Fessler took sixth with a 7.525. Knight was seventh (7.175). Olson tied for ninth (6.9).
“We are working to hit our connections and stay on the beam,” Wendt said.
The Goslings won the floor exercise 35.43-32.50.
Watertown swept the top four spots. Hurtgen won with a 9.025, followed by Olson (8.950), Knight (8.8) and Dehnert (8.650). Petig took seventh with an 8.2.
“Olson got her season high score tonight, even though we all thought it should have been a 9,” Wendt said. “She is so close. Our whole varsity team got their full difficulty and met all of their event requirements on floor. We had a great floor night but we are hoping for three 9s in our near future. Floor is where we shine.”
Hurtgen’s winning all-around score was 33.500. Knight was third (31.675).
Watertown’s JV won 109.65-84.95. Kirsten Wiedmeyer’s first place all-around score of 28.20 led the Goslings.
