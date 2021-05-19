LAKE MILLS — Sam Giombetti was 4-for-4 with a double and home run, Brody Henderson went 4-for-5, driving in five, and the Lake Mills baseball team beat visiting Cambridge 19-9 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (6-6) led 8-7 after two innings and added seven fifth-inning runs, totaling 15 hits for the game.
Lake Mills starter Andy Carpenter allowed four earned on two hits in 2/3 of an inning, walking four and striking out one. Ethan Foster earned the win, giving up five unearned runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings. Foster walked three and struck out three. Derek Bruce allowed one earned on three hits in two frames.
Henderson had a run-scoring double and Foster an RBI sacrifice fly as the L-Cats cut their deficit to 4-2 after an inning. After the Blue Jays added three more in their half of the second, Lake Mills plated six to take the lead. Derek Bruce walked with the bases loaded, Henderson had a two-RBI double to right before stealing home on a double steal with two outs. An RBI double by Brady Strauss made it 8-7.
Foster drew a two-out bases-loaded walk in the third to give the L-Cats a 9-8 edge. Giombetti then took the first pitch he saw from Thomas Hoffmann over the center field fence for a two-out solo shot in the fourth. Jon Lund, Caleb Quest, David Bruce and Henderson had RBI base knocks in the fifth, which saw 13 L-Cats dig in.
Lake Mills hosts Luther Prep today at 5 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 19, CAMBRIDGE 9 (6)
Cambridge 431 010 -- 9 8 1
Lake Mills 261 172 -- 19 15 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- C: Hoffmann (2-5-8-7-0-5), Damiani (L; 3.1-7-7-7-1-8), Brown (0.0-1-2-1-0-2), Marty (0.0-2-2-2-0-2); LM: Carpenter (0.2-2-4-4-1-4), Foster (W; 3.1-3-4-0-3-3), De. Bruce (2-3-1-1-1-0).
Leading hitters -- C: Hoffman 3x4 (2B), Bernhardt 3x4; LM: Giombetti 4x4 (2B, HR), Henderson 4x5 (2 2B), Quest 2x3 (2B), Strauss (2B).
