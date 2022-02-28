MANITOWOC — Meghan Hurtgen made a solo appearance at the WIAA State Gymnastics Championships as a sophomore.
She’s bringing two teammates when she makes her second appearance next weekend.
Hurtgen finished second as an all-around with a 34.775 and also qualified individually on the uneven bars and the floor exercise at the Manitowoc Lincoln sectional to lead Watertown’s gymnastics team to a third place finish on Saturday. Senior Lauryn Olson and freshman Sammy Knight also qualified individually on the vault.
All three Goslings will compete in the Division 1 state competition at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School on Saturday.
“We have taken two in the past,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “In 2014, we took Ellen Vitale on beam and Emily Schueller on floor. In 2013, we took Emily Schueler on floor and Ellie Mandel on bars and floor. But never in history have we taken three individuals.
“We scored our season high of 131.65 as a team with individual qualifications from Olson, Hurtgen and Knight. Watertown has never taken a freshman to state either so Sammy Knight is the first.
“Coaches were super impressed with their aptitude to mentally hold it together. The gymnasts gave it their all and placed third as a team. They’re losing Olson and Hurtgen next year but will come back strong next year.”
Watertown started on the balance beam in round one with a very impressive and season high team score of a 32.025.
Hurtgen tied for tenth with an 8.4. Olson placed 12th (8.3). Junior Aveline Jacob tied for 18th (7.875). Knight was 29th (7.450). Senior Ella Faltersack was 32nd (7.150).
“The girls were definitely nervous starting on the balance beam as it sets the tone for the rest of the competition,” Wendt said. “Olson took a pretty hard fall in warm-ups but she shook it off and gave a strong performance with a no fall beam. Jacob also had another fall beam routine but missed her foot on her dismount and still was able to rotate around.”
The Goslings competed next on the floor exercise and scored 34.125.
Hurtgen made the qualifying cut with a fourth place score of 8.925. Olson just missed by 0.25 with a sixth place score of 8.8. Knight took 15th (8.550). Sophomore Paige Petig was 30th (7.850). Junior Mikaylah Dehnert was 32nd (7.450).
“We didn’t get the scores we typically get as we definitely saw some nerves when the girls were landing their passes,” Wendt said. “We saw some bigger steps on their landing and on characteristic things but the girls gave it their all. Hurtgen qualified for state taking 4th place and Olson just missed the cut as she was 6th and they send the top 5 to state. We were so bummed Olson just missed the podium. We know her routine is among the best and state will miss out not seeing her compete on floor.”
Watertown competed next on the vault and scored 33.850.
Olson qualified with a second place score of 8.7, as did Knight with a fifth place score of 8.5. Hurtgen tied for sixth (8.450). Jacob tied for 18th (8.2). Junior Mikaylah Fessler tied for 22nd (8.1).
“This was the highlight of our day,” Wendt said. “Lauryn took second place with her impressive handspring full she learned this year. Sammy is also going to state with her tucked tsuk as she took fifth place and landed her first ever tsuk this year at the right day, sectionals!
“Hurtgen also flipped a nice yurchenko but just missed the podium as she was sixth. Luckily, Hurtgen gets to do her vault with her teammates Olson and Knight as Hurtgen made it as an all-around.”
Watertown finished up on the uneven bars and scored 31.650.
Hurtgen advanced with a second place score of 9.0. Petig and Fessler tied for 17th (7.7). Knight was 25th (7.250). Dehnert was 27th (7.0).
“The girls all did really good here,” Wendt said. “Scores were just a little lower than we expected,” Wendt said. “Hurtgen took second and got another 9 with her new bar routine. The judges definitely love the new routine and Hurtgen looks effortless when she does it now.”
Hurtgen will compete every event at state this Saturday, however she will also be in qualifications for uneven bars and floor exercise as individual events.
Team scores: Hartford 139.250, Manitowoc Lincoln 133.250, Watertown 131.650, Stevens Point 130.975, Wisconsin Rapids 130.250, Sheboygan North/South 119.300, Oshkosh North/West 119.300, Kaukauna 96.150
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.