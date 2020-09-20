BARABOO — Ethan Uptagraw scored two second half goals as Baraboo edged Watertown’s boys soccer team 3-2 on Thursday.
Uptagraw broke a 1-1 tie coming out of halftime with goals at 49 minutes and 69 minutes. Watertown pulled within one on junior Jacob Narkis’ goal at 76 minutes, but couldn’t find the equalizer.
"I have to hand it to our guys, they know how to make a match exciting,” Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "Even when we went down by two goals, Baraboo was never allowed to settle in and get comfortable. We had them in doubt the whole match."
Watertown scored first at 23 minutes. Freshman Owen Backus grabbed a through ball from Narkis, beat the last defender, and flicked a nice little lofted shot up and over the Baraboo keeper's head for the goal.
"It was a really smart goal,” coach Kratzer said. "Baraboo goalkeeper Zach Huffaker came out and Backus recognized it. Tuesday against Portage I think we were just hammering shots a little too much so it was nice to get one that was smart and composed. "
Baraboo was able to equalize at 42 minutes with a goal from their sophomore forward Johan Lopez.
"We played Baraboo last year and the Lopez twins were a handful as freshmen so we knew they could be trouble this year, too,
Coach Kratzer said. "Johan’s work rate is very high and he has excellent quickness and speed.”
Baraboo was able to score quickly in the second half at 49 minutes off a cross and again at 69 minutes off a corner.
"The cross goal was just a breakdown in defending," coach Kratzer said.
Baraboo’s Ethan Uptagraw was unmarked in front of goal on the cross and he just had to volley it in. Uptagraw scored on the corner as well.
"Historically, we haven’t defended corners well so we’ll be working on that during training,” coach Kratzer said.
"Down two with 20 minutes to go didn’t bring any hung heads from Watertown. We knew we could continue to create chances. We played absolutely lights out soccer the final 20 minutes and definitely had Baraboo scared.”
At 76 minutes, Narkis scored off an assist from senior Josh Meloy. After that, the Goslings had at least five more superb chances on goal - a zinger from Backus off the post, a shot from Dillon Vazquez that was mishandled by Huffaker, and a couple closer opportunities for Connor Lehman. Watertown had the ball in their attacking half about 80 percent of the final 10 minutes.
"In the end, we couldn't equalize, but you can't play any more intensely and on-point to finish a game than our guys did last night,” coach Kratzer said. "We lost to Baraboo our first game of the 2019 season 7-1. It was ugly. To go back to their field again and play them like we did and not only have a chance to equalize, but to win the game, shows what kind of team we’ve become since last year.
"Also, special kudos to junior centerback Matthew Bushkie who was voted 'Sport of the Game' by the Baraboo players. Bushkie had such a fantastic game and the recognition was well-earned."
Watertown’s JV won 1-0. Senior Trevor Seager scored off an assist from junior Jackson Barta.
BARABOO 3, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown 1 1 — 2
Baraboo 1 2 — 3
W — Backus (Narkis) 23:00
B — Lopez 42:00
B — Uptagraw (Bielicki) 49:00
B — Uptagraw (Bielicki) 69:00
W — Narkis (Meloy) 76:00
Saves — W (Piasecki 3, Ortega 6), B (Huffaker 5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.