Watertown’s girls swim lost to Oconomowoc/Pewaukee 112-51 in a dual meet on Tuesday at the Riverside Middle School pool.

Sophomore Rae Heier led the Goslings with victories in the 200 freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.26 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:09.80.

The 200 medley relay team of senior Nicole vanZanten, sophomore Addie Schuch, senior Maura Prochaska and senior Hailey Mauel took second in 2:10.20. Watertown’s 200 freestyle relay team of Mauel, van Zanten, Schuch and Heier finished second in 1:57.25. The 400 freestyle relay team of Prochaska, Schuch, van Zanten and Heier were second in 4:21.24.

Prochaska placed second in the 200 individual medley (2:42.80). Mauel was second in the 50 freestyle (28.34), the 100 freestyle (1:05.26) and the 100 breaststroke (1:26.85). Placing third were van Zanten in the 500 freestyle (6:50.52) and junior Ava-Lynn Clyde in the 100 backstroke (1:23.89).

Recommended for you

Load comments