Watertown faces a different kind of test when Portage comes to Landsverk Field for a Week 2 football game on Friday.
The Goslings gave up 182 passing yards including two big pass plays late in regulation in a 17-14 loss to Edgewood in the season opener. They held the Crusaders to just nine yards rushing on 18 attempts.
Portage is coming off a 13-7 win over Reedsburg in which the Warriors rolled up 230 rushing yards. Ethan Bleich (20 carries, 102 yards, two touchdowns) and Junior Bazaldua (22-113) are the featured running backs. Quarterback Isaac Paul was just 2-of-6 for 12 yards through the air.
“They have a big, physical line,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They run a combo of a veer and power I. They are a run first team. They have two backs in the backfield. They also like to use the quarterback in the run game. We definitely have to be sound in gap responsibility and tackling. Their running backs are big, physical kids who run the ball well.”
Portage runs a 33 stack defense, the same defense Edgewood showed the Goslings last week. The Warriors held Reedsburg to 168 total yards last week, with 55 of them coming on the only score of the game by the Beavers.
“They play lot of guys both ways, but they’ve got some good athletes,” Kamrath said. “We’re just looking to make improvements with our assignments and minimize the mental breakdowns we had in Week 1 against Edgewood.”
Watertown put up most of its 182 yards of offense last week in the second half, which hopefully bodes well for a unit filled with first year starters.
“You realize once you look at film, things are never as good or as bad as they seem,” Kamrath said. “We did good things in all three phases. We’re usually a high scoring team. When we struggled in the first half, it wasn’t our ability level. It just came down to a lot of mistakes. In the second half, we started to click a bit better. We didn’t have a scrimmage this year. We had a lot of guys who were playing their first varsity minutes. We had one or two starters back. We’re going to have those growing pains.
“Edgewood was talented in some spots. That was a game we thought we could have gotten, even though we didn’t play particularly well in the first half. We’re still capable of having a really good season and bouncing back. Everybody is healthy. A couple kids got dinged up a little. We should take a big step here in Week 2.”
