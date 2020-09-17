Luther Prep’s volleyball team played its first game in 11 months and took care of business.
The Phoenix handled Marshall 25-23, 25-17, 25-20 in a season-opening game at LPS on Thursday.
“It was really nice to be playing a game finally and the girls used that energy to come out strong,” Luther Prep girls volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “Grace Kieselhorst and Andrea Bortulin did a great job of feeding our hitters and Sam Fisch really connected on some solid hits tonight.
“We are still fine-tuning things, but I am very pleased with how we are starting our season. Tonight was Anna Kieselhorst’s first night as a varsity libero and she did great giving our offense some great passes.”
The first set was back and forth before being knotted at 19. LPS sophomore outside hitter Emma Bortulin had a kill following a Marshall service error to make it 21-19.
Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen’s ace made it 23-19 before sophomore middle hitter Sam Fisch smashed a kill to end a long rally and the set.
Things were a little bit different than usual as teams didn’t switch sides after each set, bench areas were spaced apart, everyone in attendance, including players, wore masks, high-fives were replaced with elbow bumps and the balls were sanitized between each point.
Luther Prep was ahead most of the way in the second set, leading by as many as 11, and jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the final set before hanging on for the 5-point victory.
The Phoenix play at Watertown on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. before hosting Lake Mills on Monday beginning at 6:45 p.m. in league play.
