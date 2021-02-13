FORT ATKINSON — Senior forward Charlie Bender totaled a game-high 21 points as the Lake Mills boys basketball team concluded the regular season with a 71-61 nonconference road victory against Fort Atkinson on Saturday.
Senior guard Drew Stoddard contributed 15 points, senior forward Jaxson Retrum added 14 and senior forward Adam Moen had all 13 of his points before the break for Lake Mills (19-5).
"This was a pretty efficient game," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We controlled the basketball, made free throws and had good balance with everyone chipping in throughout the lineup. When we do those things, we're a pretty tough team to handle."
The L-Cats, who went 16-for-18 at the free throw line, led by between six and 10 points in the second stanza. The team had just five turnovers and finished the game out with good possessions down the stretch, according to Hicklin.
Junior guard Carson Baker led three Blackhawks (9-5) in double figures with 15 points.
"We did a good job on Baker for most of the game," Hicklin said. "He got points late when the game was in hand. Didn’t want to give him catch-and-shoot looks. Stoddard did a nice job guarding him. Jaxson had (Drew) Evans. We didn’t want to give him drop steps and easy looks inside."
Bender scored 18 second-half points, including 6-of-6 at the line, and junior guard Ethan Foster contributed eight points, hitting two of the team's five shots from beyond the arc.
Lake Mills has won four straight to close the regular season and played in all 24 of its scheduled games.
"Keep sharing the ball and getting the ball moving (will be important moving forward)," Hicklin said. "We'll need to figure out matchups advantageous for us. We don’t need one guy to be the leading scorer. We want to take care of the ball and be smart. I like our chances against anyone if we're doing those things."
Top-seeded Lake Mills hosts the winner of fifth-seeded Jefferson and fourth-seeded Whitewater in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 71, FORT ATKINSON 61
Lake Mills 33 38 — 71
Fort Atkinson 27 34 — 61
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Stoddard 4 5-6 15, Foster 2 2-2 8, Retrum 6 2-3 14, Moen 6 1-1 13, Bender 7 6-6 21. Totals 25 16-18 71.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 0 1-2 1, Glisch 3 0-0 6, Baker 6 1-3 15, Cosson 2 0-0 4, Buchta 2 2-2 6, Wixom 3 0-0 6, Kees 4 0-0 10, Burke 1 0-0 3, Evans 4 2-2 10. Totals 25 6-9 61.
3-point goals: LM 5 (Stoddard 2, Foster 2, Bender 1); FA 5 (Baker 2, Kees 2, Burke 1). Total fouls: LM 8; FA 14. Fouled out: Cosson.
