JOHNSON CREEK — Braden Walling drove in four runs, while Bow Hartwig pitched a complete-game shutout during the Johnson Creek baseball team's 9-0 Trailways South win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Tuesday.
Walling finished the game 2-for-4 with two doubles. He also scored twice in the win.
On the mound, Hartwig gave up four hits while striking out 10 batters in his shutout. He walked no batters in seven innings.
Isaac Hartz ended the game 3-for-4, and also added two runs and two RBIs.
Brady Thimm went 2-for-3 for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
JOHNSON CREEK 9, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 0
Husty-Dodgeland 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Johnson Creek 012 402 X — 9 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — HD: Maas 4-8-6-3-4; JC: Hartwig 7-4-0-0-10.
Leading hitters — HD: Thimm 2x3, JC: Hartz 3x4, Walling 2x4 (2x2B), Joseph 2B, Toebe 2x4 (2B), Sullivan 2B.
