DEERFIELD — Johnson Creek’s girls track and field clinched the Trailways South Division championship with a first place finish in the second divisional meet on Monday.
The Bluejays scored 119 points to beat out Deerfield (107) for the team title.
"The girls were really focused on winning this meet and it was a complete team effort,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. "They earned points in all event areas again. There were also a nice number of personal records set. This is a great win for the girls and it’s the first conference win for girls Track and Field in Johnson Creek school history.
"I'm happy with how competitive and focused the team was. We set this goal at the beginning of the season and it feels good to accomplish it. Now we focus on earning top places at the Trailways All Conference Meet on Friday where 19 teams will come together."
Senior Adriell Patterson swept the 100 hurdles (17.90 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.90) and took second in the pole vault (6 feet, 6 inches).
Brittany Rue won the high jump (4-10) and placed second in the 100 (13.00) and the 200 (27.05) with personal best times.
The Bluejays also won the 400 relay, with senior Denalyn Siewert, sophomore Ramiya Siewert, freshman Ashlee Hartmann and junior Brooklyn Patterson crossing the line in 58.11. Adriell Patterson, Denalyn Siewert, sophomore Payge Ische and Rue won the 800 relay in 1:59.13. The 1,600 relay team of Ramiya Siewert and fellow sophomores Maggie Markus, Ische and Ava Sixel took second in 5:13.40.
Denalyn Siewert was second in the triple jump (28-10 3/4). Junior Kylie Hehr placed second with a PR throw in the discus (97-01).
Johnson Creek’s boys finished fifth with 21 points.
Senior Erik Sanchez was second in the discus (111-10). Senior Brandon Blanke was second in the shot put (37-5). Senior Camren Smith was second in the 400 (57.33).
"I'm proud of our boys team,” Constable said. "They work hard and earn some top places. They never stop pushing themselves and each other.”
Team scores — girls: Johnson Creek 119, Deerfield 107, Madison Tri-Op 85, Parkview 31, Palmyra-Eagle 28
Team scores — boys: Deerfield 138, Palmyra-Eagle 102, Parkview 61, Madison Tri-Op 48, Johnson Creek 21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.