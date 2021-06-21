HELENVILLE — Casey Palm and Dante Heard each drove in two runs and Jeffery Comfort pitched a shutout as the Helenville Rebels defeated the Watertown Cardinals 8-0 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday.
Helenville broke open a scoreless game with five runs in the third inning. Comfort allowed no runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over seven innings.
Derek Rowedder took the loss for Watertown, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 2 2/3 innings.
Jacob Fischer had two hits including a double for Watertown.
HELENVILLE 8, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 00 — 0 5 X
Helenville 005 120 0 — 8 5
WP: Comfort
LP: Rowedder
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Fischer 4-0-2-0, Roeseler 4-0-0-0, Unknown 4-0-1-0, Treichel 2-0-1-0, Pitsch 3-0-1-0, Rowedder 2-0-0-0, Schramm 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Buchta 1-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0, Richart 2-0-0-0 Totals 26-0-5-0
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-0-1-0, Comfort 2-1-0-0, Fry 2-1-0-1, Palm 2-1-1-2, Heard 4-0-1-2, Kostroski 4-0-0-1, Schoonover 1-2-0-0, Clark 2-1-1-0, Fleischmann 2-2-1-0 Totals 23-8-5-6
2B — W (Fischer, Unknown), H (Heard)
Pitching — HO: Rowedder (W) 2 in 2.2, Schramm (W) 2 in 1.1, Unknown (W) 1 in 2, Comfort (H) 5 in 7. R: Rowedder (W) 5, Schramm (W) 1, Unknown (W) 2, Comfort (H) 0. SO: Rowedder (W) 4, Schramm (W) 3, Unknown (W) 3, Comfort (H) 7. BB: Rowdder (W) 4, Schramm (W) 1, Unknown (W) 2, Comfort (H) 3
