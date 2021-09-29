COLUMBUS — The Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team’s bid to make consecutive appearances at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament is alive and well.
Junior Ava Heckmann shot 81 to earn medalist honors as the Warriors posted a 347 to win Wednesday’s regional at Krestrel Ridge Golf Course by 26 shots.
Edgewood (373) took second, Jefferson (376) was third and East Troy (384) finished fourth, all advancing to Tuesday’s sectional competition hosted by Trapper Turns Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Heckmann shot 43 on the front nine before a back-nine 38 led to the day’s low round by two over Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt and Turner senior Kendall Peterson.
Senior Kaylea Affeld (86) took fifth individually, sophomore Brooke Parkhurst (88) finished sixth and sophomore Breezy Roman (92) tied for ninth for Lakeside.
"It was an amazing day for our team today," Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. "The girls played the best I have ever seen them play. They were so focused and wanted to win. I told them to just go out and have fun and play their game. They certainly did that and I couldn't be happier with the results.
"It was a personal-best score for four out of the five team members. Ava had a personal-best round and everything was going right for the most part with her game. Ava's drives literally give me goose bumps - they are amazing to watch.
"Kaylea led the team with eight pars and also had a personal-best. Brooke Parkhurst and Breezy Roman also had personal-bests. Lauren Lostetter also had an awesome round. The Lakeside girls were on fire today."
The Warriors, who were hosting a regional for the first time ever, made 27 pars as a team in their convincing victory.
"I knew at the turn of the first nine with all the girls under 48 we were doing well," Coach Lostetter said. "When the girls' scores started to come in, I wasn't sure what to expect. Then when the first three came in, I knew we had a shot at it. As I checked in with Kaylea on hole 18, she said 'Coach I just parred the last four holes', I was 'WOW this is really happening today'.
"After we found out that we won, I had no idea how well they shot until I saw the final scores. This is the most pars I have seen across the team in one tournament. I told them I wasn't sure if it was the beautiful weather or what they had for breakfast. This has been a very consistent group, and the progression of their scores shows how hard they have worked this season. They are excited for sectionals at Trappers Turn as they look ahead for another shot at state with these scores. We do well with 18-hole meets."
For Jefferson, freshman AJ Bilau posted a 96, sophomore Grace Behm shot 97 and junior Lilly Kammenick shot 100.
“It was survive and advance today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Our goal was to advance the entire team to sectionals and the girls made that happen today.
“So proud of Lilly Kammenick today shooting a 100 out of the five-spot in our order. Grace and AJ both kept it under 100. Payton started our great with four straight pars, but got stuck in a bunker on the par-3 sixth hole and took a quadruple-bogey seven. She came back on the back-nine, firing a 38.”
Cambridge shot 448 to finish eighth. Alyssa Pero shot 103 to miss one of the four individual qualifying spots by two strokes. Freshman Alexis Viola (112), sophomore Amerie Timler (116) and junior Bella Hollis (117) also scored.
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 347, Madison Edgewood 373, Jefferson 376, East Troy 384, Darlington 399, Southwestern co-op 420, Beloit Turner 434, Cambridge 448, Edgerton 458, Clinton 483, Evansville 542.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.