CLINTON — Jefferson’s cross country program got its alternate fall schedule off and running, placing first as a team in the boys and girls competitions at the Clinton quadrangular on Tuesday in sloppy conditions.
On the girls side, Ava Gallardo paced the team with a third-place finish in 24 minutes, 45 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Jocelyn Ramirez (4th, 24:55), Ahna Kammer (7th, 26:19), Megan Worzalla (8th, 26:28) and Emily Hollenberger (9th, 26:35) also scored for the Eagles.
"The girls team fought through sideways rain and wind on a very sloppy course tonight," Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "Leading the team for the first time was Ava Gallardo. I was so proud of her effort tonight and glad to have her back after suffering a season-ending injury in 2019.
"Sophomore Jocelyn Ramirez had a standout race, finishing just 10 seconds behind Ava. Ahna had a solid race finishing as our third runner. I was impressed by how we had two groups of runners working together to fill out the rest of our varsity team.
"Emily and Megan fed off each other throughout the race pushing each other to the finish. Nora and Makenzie worked nicely together as well rounding out our varsity team. I'm excited to see where the season takes us."
Belleville’s Lainey Winkers edged teammate Tayler Yapp by one second with a time of 24:27 to claim top individual honors.
Jefferson had four top-seven showings in the boys race, including a third-place effort by Mason Marin (18:21). Colton Drew (5th, 20:15), Sawyer Thorp (6th, 20:16), Taylor Phillips (7th, 20:28) and Colby Hielsberg (15th, 22:42) also scored.
"Mason Marin led the team for the first time with a very solid race finishing third overall," Carstens said. "The boys had a solid pack of three with Colton, Sawyer, and Taylor all finishing within 20 seconds of each other. Colby Hielsberg stepped up taking our fifth runner spot and scoring for the team.
"Rounding out our varsity team was Nick Hottinger and Aaron Johnson. Aaron had a great race running on the varsity team for the first time. I was proud of the boys' effort and attitude despite less than ideal conditions."
Jefferson competes at Whitewater on April 1 starting at 4:30 p.m.
Team scores — girls: Jefferson 31, Belleville 70, Clinton 83, Beloit Turner 97.
Team scores — boys: Jefferson 36, Beloit Turner 51, Belleville 68, Clinton incomplete.
