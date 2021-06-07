PORTAGE — Taylor Roughen struck out 16 hitters in a three-hit shutout as the Lake Mills softball team won at Portage 8-0 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Roughen was perfect through three frames, striking out eight of the first nine hitters she faced. Portage’s Elizabeth Fick doubled to open the fourth and Maddy Loomis singled next. A pair of pop outs and a strikeout ended the inning with no damage.
The L-Cats (19-3) put a crooked number on the board in the first inning, jumping ahead 3-0. Tessa Kottwitz lined a triple to center to lead off the inning and later scored on an error by the catcher. Ava Klienfelt hit a two-out, two-run double to left.
Belle Topel’s sacrifice fly scored Klienfelt in the sixth. Roughen doubled home Kottwitz as part of a four-run seventh. Syd Schwartz and Taylor Wollin followed with run-scoring singles and Avery Chilson drove in a run on a sacrifice bunt.
Roughen was 2-for-4 and scored twice. Kottwitz and Ellie Evenson also each scored two times.
LAKE MILLS 8, PORTAGE 0
Lake Mills 300 001 4 — 8 7 0
Portage 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LM: Roughen (W; 7-3-0-0-16-0); P: Kratz (L; 7-7-8-7-10-4).
Leading hitters — LM: Roughen 2x4 (2B), Klienfelt (2B), Kottwitz (3B); P: Loomis 2x3, Fick (2B).
