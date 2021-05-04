WISCONSIN DELLS — Waterloo’s baseball team finished 0-2 at a tournament at the Woodside Complex on Saturday.
The Pirates lost to Adams-Friendship 5-4 and to Viroqua 4-0.
Waterloo had ten hits in the loss to Adams-Friendship. Blake Huebner, Antonio Unzueta and Trevor Firari each had two hits for the Pirates.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 5, WATERLOO 4
Waterloo 0001201—4 10 0
Adams-Friendship 0001004—5 81
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Huebner (2-0-0-0-4-2), Tschanz (4.1-6-4-4-3-3), Hush (L, 0.1-2-1-1-0-0); AF: Quinnell (5-7-3-2-7-2), Z. Klaus (1-1-0-0-3-1), C. Klaus (W; 1-2-1-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — W: Haseleu (2B), Huebner 2x4, Unzueta 2x2, Firari 2x3; AF: Jussart 2x4 (2B, 2BI), Quinnell 2x4, Z. Klaus (2B), Bitsky (2B).
VIROQUA 4,
WATERLOO 0
Viroqua 000 112 0— 4 8 0
Waterloo 000 000 0—0 3 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — V: Olson (W; 6-3-0-0-9-1), Hubatch (1-0-0-0-0-1); W: Hush (L; 7-8-4-4-2-1).
Leading hitters — V: Oliver 2x3 (2 3B), Kowalczyk 2x3, Mathison (2B), Slack (2B, 2R). At Woodside Sports Complex, Wisconsin Dells.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.