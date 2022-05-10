MARSHALL -- Greta Pingel's go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning sent the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team past Marshall 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Winning pitcher Grace Cook got the Warriors within 4-3 on a run-scoring single with one out in the sixth. Jordan Genz followed with a single to right, putting a pair of runners in scoring position for Pingel who lined the first pitch she saw from Emily Brodbeck to center to give Lakeside a 5-4 edge.

Cook exited after allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh. Reliever Kieghtan Rank got Kate Luzenski to fly out to center for the second out before walking Brodbeck to load the bases. Rank then induced a ground ball on the infield to end it.

Pingel hit a solo shot to center in the third to give Lakeside (11-5) a 2-1 edge.

Marshall took a 4-2 advantage on back-to-back RBI hits by Kaitlin Jesberger and Josi Mender in the fourth.

Cook allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out three with four walks over 6 1/3 innings.

Brodbeck took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in seven frames.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5,

MARSHALL 4

Lakeside 101 003 0 -- 5 8 2

Marshall 011 200 0 -- 4 10 3

Leading hitters -- LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR); M: Quam 3x4, Dahl 2x4.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- M: Brodbeck L; 7-8-5-4-6-1; LL: Cook W; 6.1-10-4-4-3-4, Rank 0.2-0-0-0-0-1.

