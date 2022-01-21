Swanson scores 35, Bluejays rout MCD Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a career-best 35 points to go with 16 rebounds and six steals in Johnson Creek’s 64-30 Trailways South win over Madison Country Day School on Thursday.Junior forward Brittany Rue also had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Johnson Creek (7-8, 5-2 in conference).Johnson Creek hosts Pecatonica on Monday.JOHNSON CREEK 64, COUNTRY DAY 30Country Day 18 12 — 30Johnson Creek 34 30 — 64Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Whinney 6 0-1 12, Whiffen 7 0-0 16, Dailey 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 0-1 30Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 1 0-0 2, Swanson 14 5-8 35, Patterson 4 1-1 9, Rue 6 2-5 14, Vallo 0 0-1 0, Walk 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 8-15 64Three-point goals — CD (Whiffen 2), JC (Swanson 2)Total fouls — CD 10, JC 9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown man charged in OWI death No retirement 'rusting' for city auto savior Pedestrian killed by drunken driver Turnover in city staff Ixonia LNG tank opposition has one last hope Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
