Bluejays bury Country Day

JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a career-best 35 points to go with 16 rebounds and six steals in Johnson Creek’s 64-30 Trailways South win over Madison Country Day School on Thursday.

Junior forward Brittany Rue also had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Johnson Creek (7-8, 5-2 in conference).

Johnson Creek hosts Pecatonica on Monday.

JOHNSON CREEK 64, COUNTRY DAY 30

Country Day 18 12 — 30

Johnson Creek 34 30 — 64

Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Whinney 6 0-1 12, Whiffen 7 0-0 16, Dailey 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 0-1 30

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 1 0-0 2, Swanson 14 5-8 35, Patterson 4 1-1 9, Rue 6 2-5 14, Vallo 0 0-1 0, Walk 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 8-15 64

Three-point goals — CD (Whiffen 2), JC (Swanson 2)

Total fouls — CD 10, JC 9

