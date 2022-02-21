Boys basketball: Trojans down Eagles 72-29 Nate Gilbert Nate Gilbert Author email Feb 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROY -- Senior guard Chase Cummings totaled a game-best 18 points and East Troy routed the visiting Jefferson boys basketball team 72-29 in a Rock Valley game on Monday.Senior forward Collin Terpstra added 14 points and hit four 3s for the Trojans (17-6, 13-4 RVC), who remained a game back of conference-leading Brodhead ahead of Thursday's regular-season finales.Finn Deblare led the Eagles (1-22, 1-16) with six points and David Neitzel scored five.Jefferson closes the regular season at home against Brodhead on Thursday at 7 p.m.EAST TROY 72,JEFFERSON 29Jefferson 10 19 -- 29East Troy 34 38 -- 72Jefferson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Kammer 1 0-0 3, Ganser 1 0-0 3, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2, E. Phillips 1 0-2 2, Krueger 1 0-2 2, Deblare 3 0-1 6, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, Butina 2 0-2 4. Totals 13 0-5 29.East Troy -- Guyse 2 1-1 5, Brehm 1 0-0 3, B. Kurth 4 1-2 9, Terpstra 4 2-4 14, Lindow 5 0-0 12, Fierst 3 0-0 6, Gulig 1 0-0 2, Geuder 0 1-2 1, Cummings 7 1-2 18, Kniep 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-11 72.3-point goals -- J (Kammer 1, Ganser 1, Neitzel 1) 3; ET (Terpstra 4, Cummings 3, Lindow 2, Brehm 1) 10.Total fouls -- J 9, ET 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nate Gilbert Author email Follow Nate Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Windwood golf course returning to farmland Lisa Luise (Nass) Abel Elizabeth "Libby" Barnhart-Maass Falcons finally beat Lourdes in first place showdown Death notices for Feb. 17, 2022 Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-18
