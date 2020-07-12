FARMINGTON — Blake Simon had three hits and scored three runs and Cam Schuett had three hits, three RBIs and three stolen bases for the Lebanon Whitetails in a 13-1 Rock River League Southern Division baseball victory over the Farmington Flames on Sunday.
Lebanon (3-0 RRL) broke open a 2-1 game with a seven-run rally in the seventh inning and ended it on the run-rule with a four-run rally in the eighth.
Cameron Streich went the distance for the Whitetails, allowing one earned run on four hits with 15 strikeouts and two walks over eight innings to earn the decision.
Carter Schneider took the loss for Farmington, allowing one earned run on six hits with five strikeouts and four walks over five innings.
The Flames trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Schneider reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI double by Austin Schultz. Lebanon responded in the seventh, sending 11 batters to the plate. Six of them drew walks while Schuett was hit by a pitch.
Noah Zubke and Warren Braunschweig each added a pair of RBIs for Lebanon, which travels to face Milton on Sunday. Farmington (0-3 RRL) travels to face Ashippun on Saturday.
LEBANON 13, FARMINGTON 1
Lebanon 100 001 74 — 13 11 0
Farmington 000 001 00 — 1 4 2
WP: Streich
LP: Schneider
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Simon 3-3-3-0, Lee 1-1-1-0, Zubke 5-1-1-2, Schuett 5-1-3-3, Doyle 4-0-1-1, Demetropoulos 4-1-0-0, Budewitz 0-0-0-0, Savage 4-1-0-0, Klawitter 4-2-1-0, Firari 2-1-0-1, Hackbarth 1-0-0-0, Braunschweig 2-2-1-2 Totals 35-13-11-9
Farmington (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hodel 4-0-0-0, Purpi 4-0-2-0, Schneider 2-1-1-0, A. Schultz 3-0-1-1, S. Schultz 3-0-0-0, Garzky 3-0-0-0, Hombsch 3-0-0-0, Missel 2-0-0-0, Everand 3-0-0-0 Totals 27-1-4-1
2B — L (Lee, Schuett, Zubke, Doyle), F (A. Schultz, Schneider)
Pitching — HO: Streich (L) 4 in 8, Schneider (F) 6 in 5, Hodel (F) 2 in 1, Garzky (F) 3 in 2. R: Streich (L) 1, Schneider (F) 1, Hodel (F) 8, Garzky (F) 4. SO: Streich (L) 15, Schneider (F) 5, Hodel (F) 1, Garzky (F) 0. BB: Streich (L) 2, Schneider (F) 4, Hodel (F) 7, Garzky (F) 2
