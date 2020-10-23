HORICON — The team Horicon/Hustisford football coach Shannon Mueller expected to see this season was finally on display on Friday night. Most of it, anyway.
Senior quarterback Daniel Janiszewski made his starting debut under center a memorable one, throwing four first half touchdown passes to lead Husticon to a 35-7 rout of Dodgeland at Discher Park.
Janiszewski was one of several gifted skill players catching passes last year from two-year starter Dylan Schmitt, one of several seniors who graduated.
“He was a tight end for us last year,” Mueller said. “This was his first time playing quarterback since his sophomore year on JV. He messed up a couple plays, but he obviously (made a lot more).”
The Marshfalcons (1-1) scored on four of five possessions in the first half. Husticon rolled into Dodgeland territory on the opening series with a pair of chunk yardage rushes from senior receivers Dylan Kuehl and Austin Vincent, then scored off play action when Janiszewski hit junior receiver Blake Peplinski down the middle. Peplinski caught the ball with a defender draped over him at the 20, kept his feet and scored from 40 yards out with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Janiszewski threw three scoring passes in the second quarter. Vincent was wide open on a flag route, making one cut on his way to the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown with 11:30 left in the half. Kuehl accounted for the other two scores, laying out for a 5-yard TD catch on a corner route with 8 minutes left in the half, then winning on a double move and shedding two would-be tacklers for a 60-yard scoring play with 60 seconds to go in the second quarter.
“That was a beautiful double move,” Mueller said.
Dodgeland (0-3) recovered a fumble to foil one Husticon drive in the first half, but the Trojans lost a fumble to start the third quarter and the Marshfalcons recovered. Vincent capped a short drive with a 30-yard TD run. Junior kicker Nathan Spoerl’s fourth extra point of the night made it 35-0 with 9:50 left in the third quarter and got the running clock started.
“It was just a sweep,” Mueller said. “Our downfield blocking was outstanding."
The Trojans stopped the running clock against Husticon’s reserves with 9 minutes left in regulation when senior running back Andrew Benzing scored from 25 yards out, then tacked on the extra point for Dodgeland’s first points of the season.
Janiszewski completed 5-of-8 passes for 138 yards and led the Marshfalcons in rushing with five carries for 41 yards. He also ran in a two-point conversion. Kuehl caught three passes for 69 yards. Peplinski had three punt returns for 114 yards, the longest one covering nearly 50 yards to set up Kuehl’s first touchdown catch. Senior defensive lineman Kaleb McClelland led the defense with five tackles.
Dodgeland junior quarterback Caden Brugger completed two passes for 30 yards. Junior fullback Dylan Raabe led the Trojans in rushing with 10 carries for 36 yards. Benzing added nine rushes for 30 yards and led the defense with seven tackles.
"We made progress,” Dodgeland football coach Paul School said. "In tonight’s game, a few big pass plays were the difference. We contained their rushing game pretty well, but when you have a couple athletes like they do split out, it makes for a matchup nightmare for a lot of people. Both times, we were in position to make plays. They just out-jumped us and got the ball.
“(Offensively), we just need to sustain our blocks and communicate a lot better. If you just hang on to your blocks a little longer, we’ll get a few more yards each play. I thought we battled after halftime. We didn’t quit.”
In what has been a highly condensed season due to the pandemic, Hustisford and Horicon announced their homecoming courts at halftime and savored the program's first win of the season in the home opener.
"It was exciting just to be on the field again,” Mueller said. “They were able to play a game and have most of our starters out there, to see how we can be as a team."
Next Friday, Husticon hosts Marshall in Hustisford while Dodgeland travels to face Markesan.
HUSTICON 35, DODGELAND 7
Dodgeland 0 0 0 7 — 7
Husticon 7 21 7 0 — 35
HH — Peplinski 40 pass from Janiszewski (Spoerl kick)
HH — Vincent 29 pass from Janiszewski (Spoerl kick)
HH — Kuehl 5 pass from Janiszewski (kick failed)
HH — Kuehl 60 pass form Janiszewski (Janiszewski run)
HH — Vincent 30 run (Spoerl kick)
D — Benzing 25 run (Benzing kick)
First downs — D 7, HH 10. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) D 37-82, HH 22-133. Passing Yards — D 30, HH 140. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) D 2-5-0, HH 6-9-0. Fumbles-lost — D 1-1, HH 1-1. Penalties D 2-15, HH 3-20
Individual Leaders — Rushing: D: Raabe 10-36, HH 5-41. Passing: D: Brugger 2-5-0, 30. HH: Janiszewski 5-8-0, 138. Receiving: D: Christopherson 1-20. HH: Kuehl 3-69
