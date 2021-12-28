This program is built to withstand off nights in the scoring department.
Another strong defensive effort gave Watertown’s girls basketball team a double-digit victory in the opening game of its holiday tournament, a 48-34 win over Mukwanago on Monday afternoon at WHS.
Watertown (8-4) rode balanced scoring and relentless defensive pressure to a 25-10 lead with time winding down in the first half. Mukwonago (4-6) was held to five first half field goals, including a buzzer-beating half court shot by senior guard Bayla Strandlie, who scored eight of her team-high 13 points in the opening frame.
“From the opening possession, our defense was really good,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. “We were flying around and I think that shell shocked them a little bit, to where I think they were a little off-balance most of the first half. They hit a halfcourt shot, and (another) 3 that bounced around a couple times. Then they some really tough shots where they put the ball on the floor and that’s what we want to do.
“I think that helped. There’s games where little shots next to the rim are not going to fall, and you’re missing some free throws. We’ve been doing better with free throws, but we missed some tonight. If you are good defensively, that covers up for some of that. The way we’ve been playing, we would have gotten a lot more of those shots to fall, but we’ve been off for four days.
“Overall, we came out with a lot of effort and energy and that made the difference. We know we can hopefully count on our defense. If we do have an off night with our scoring, it still insulates us some.”
Sophomore point guard Lily Oiler led the Goslings with 14 points. She scored six of those points in the first half, converting one three-point play and hitting 4-of-10 free throws. Senior guard Lily Gifford and sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs each hit a 3 and scored five points in the opening half. Senior forward Riley Quinn and freshman forward Alyx Johnson each added four, finishing off entry passes with strong finishes.
Sophomore guard Ellie Demet, who went off for a season-high 24 points in the win at DeForest last week, continued to attack and generate scoring chances. Though the shots weren’t dropping the way they were last Friday, she still finished with nine points for the game.
Mukwanago tried to creep back into this one in the second half. Strandlie and junior guard Lilli Hartel each hit a 3 in the second half and the Indians got to the line a lot, but made just 7-of-15 attempts. Two free throws by Abby Hangartner trimmed Watertown’s lead to 33-24 with 9 minutes, 26 seconds left in regulation, but the Goslings responded with a 12-3 run over the next six minutes to put this one away.
Gifford began the run a steal and layup and Oiler drove and dished to Hinrichs for her second 3 of the game, a shot from the right elbow that looked to be a backbreaker. That shot pushed the lead back to 13. Oiler extended the lead with a free throw, and then Oiler and Demet converted back-to-back three-point plays to make it a 45-27 game with 3:45 to go.
Oiler scored twice on slick inbounds plays in the second half and added another basket with a coast-to-coast play finished off with a baseline drive and layup.
“When we needed her to do it, she was really aggressive in the first half,” Stollberg said. “She doesn’t force shots at all. If we need her to score a lot, she does, but if not, she just facilitates. Tonight, when she had room and got in there, she got to the free throw line and looked really good.”
The Goslings earned high marks again on the defensive glass and for being disruptive in the passing lanes with several deflections. Gifford has been a leader in those areas, and more.
“Lily Gifford continues to do all these little things,” Stollberg said. “She leads us in assists and she gets so many deflections and is really smart on defense. Just little things like her positioning, keeping the ball out of the corner, giving our baseline runner a little extra time and just being really smart when it comes to basketball sense. It really helps us on the court quite a bit.”
Hartel, who leads the Indians with over 12 points per game, finished with eight.
“She is their leading scorer,” Stollberg said. “We were almost always able to have two on her. She hit a couple shots, but we were able to hold her at bay a little bit.”
Watertown closes out its holiday tournament against Rhinelander on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.
WATERTOWN 48, MUKWANAGO 34
Mukwanago 13 21 — 34
Watertown 25 23 — 48
Mukwanago (fg ft-fta tp) — Strandlie 5 0-0 13, Hingiss 0 0-1 0, Deering 1 2-2 4, McGillivray 3 1-6 7, Hangartner 0 2-2 2. Hartel 2 2-4 8 Totals 8 7-15 34
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Oiler 4 6-13 14, Demet 3 3-4 9, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Gifford 3 0-0 7, Hinrichs 3 0-0 8, Quinn 2 0-0 4 Totals 18 9-18 48
Three-point goals — M (Strandlie 3, Hartel 2) , W (Gifford, Hinrichs 2)
Total fouls — M 14, W 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.