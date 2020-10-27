Luther Prep’s football team will look to extend its winning streak to four at Wisconsin Dells on Friday in a nonconference game.
The Phoenix (3-2) have outscored opponents 124-13 in the last three games, looking to win four in a row for the first time since 2015.
The Chiefs (3-2), meanwhile, enter on the heels of a 14-7 win over Wautoma. Wisconsin Dells, which plays in the South Central Conference and averages 20.8 points a game, fell to Mauston 45-7 on Oct. 16.
“Offensively they like to throw the ball and their quarterback (Will Michalsky) is an athletic player. He will go out of the shotgun and they give him an opportunity to throw or run,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “They have a couple of good running backs and their offensive line is not huge but has solid athletes.”
Michalsky, a 6-foot-1, 165-pound junior, is 13-for-35 passing in three games while splitting reps earlier in the year with senior Barrett Witt.
On the perimeter, junior wide receiver Peyton Knapton (6-0, 150) is the primary threat and has 12 catches for 182 yards. Senior tailback Jaren Deering (5-10, 165) has 36 rushing attempts for 207 yards.
Mauston had success attacking the Chiefs’ evan-man front, running it 43 times for 296 yards with five touchdowns. Wautoma managed only 55 rushing yards on 25 carries.
“They use an even-man front and are very aggressive with their linebackers,” Gregorius said. “They will fill the gaps with blitzing linebackers, use run blitzes and get after the quarterback too.”
Luther Prep is focused on picking up the blitz offensively and creating havoc of their own defensively.
“It’s going to be a matter of handling the pressure they put on and sticking on their blocks once we make contact with the aggressiveness of their linebackers,” Gregorius said of the team’s offensive keys. “For us defensively, it’s about getting after their quarterback and putting pressure on him to make decisions fast. We want to get the quarterback running around and not let him take over the game.”
Senior tailback Jon Holtz has five rushing scores in the last three games and has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark on fewer than 15 carries twice this season.
For those planning to travel, this game will be played at Wisconsin Dells Middle School as the Phoenix look to earn a victory in the penultimate regular-season game.
