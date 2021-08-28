Oliver Meyers’ parents won the raffle. On the field, Meyers had all the right numbers, too.
The senior receiver had five catches for 103 yards and made three interceptions on defense as Watertown’s football team handled Reedsburg 27-7 in the season opener on Friday.
The only question was whether Meyers enjoyed running his routes more, or Reedsburg’s.
“Theirs, for sure,” Meyers said. "We looked at the film. They didn’t really run the formation we thought that they would. They run a four quad single. I just reacted to what they did. Those are momentum stoppers, because those were pretty big drives. I don’t know. I kind of ball hawked all of them.”
Watertown (1-1) dominated up front on both sides of the ball, rolling up 397 yards while holding the Beavers to 217. Senior running back Taylor Walter rushed 13 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns and also caught an 9-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Caleb Huff, who added a rushing score of his own while making three extra points.
Senior center Cameron Livick, senior guards Bryan Pineda and John Clifford and senior tackles Caden Maas and Andrew David earned high marks from their coach for their roles in this one on both sides of the ball.
"I felt that was a great team win for us,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. "A lot of guys played well. It started up front. We were able to control the line of scrimmage and move the ball, run and pass. Our front five plays a lot both ways, and they played really well. We made some plays, created turnovers and executed fairly well. We left a couple of touchdowns out there, but I was proud of the way our guys responded.”
The Goslings opened the game with a seven-minute drive. Huff completed a slant pass to Meyers for 18 yards and a clutch 8-yard pass to senior receiver Aden Clark on a fourth-and-5 play. Huff and senior running back Brandon Glaznap had runs of 12 and 7 yards, respectively. Walters capped the drive on an outside zone run from 5 yards out. Huff’s extra point made it 7-0 with 5 minutes left in the opening quarter.
"We could do literally anything, I thought,” Meyers said. "We could pass whenever. We could run whenever. Just a great night on offense."
Reedsburg (0-2) went three-and-out on its opening series, and the Goslings quickly threatened again when senior tight end Brady Martin turned a short pass into a 53-yard gain. The drive stalled on downs after a costly holding penalty. Reedsburg took over at its 13 and moved 27 yards before punting again.
Senior receiver Nathan Kehl picked up yards on a quick pass from Huff to kick off a 73-yard scoring drive. Walter moved the ball to Reedsburg’s 49 with a 16-yard gain around the left side. Huff ran a keeper for 15 yards and later hit Meyers on the sideline for a 10-yard pick-up on third-and-7. Two plays later, Huff cruised into the end zone for an 8-yard TD run with 8:50 left in the half to make it 14-0.
Huff completed 13-of-25 passes for 235 yards and added 38 rushing yards on 10 carries.
"It felt good,” Huff said. "I felt a lot more comfortable than last year, getting the plays down and everything like that. I liked running our jet option. When I settled down a little bit, my throws were on point. I still need to work on it a little bit
"Taylor did a great job. I like not having to run as much. Our O-Line did a great job. I think last year, it was their first year on varsity, a lot of them. They’re kind of used to it now. When they are all together, they are a pretty hard line to beat.”
Reedsburg was held scoreless until garbage time, when senior Bryan Yanke threw a 15-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Logan DeMars with 3:27 left in regulation.
Prior to that, the Beavers were held out of the red zone. Their best drive reached Watertown’s 28 before Meyers made just his second career pick in the end zone. His next takeaway near midfield preserved Watertown’s two-score lead going into halftime.
Reedsburg dug itself a bigger hole early in the second half, when senior punter Jack Campbell was forced to fall on a bad punt snap at his own 16. Three plays later, Huff found Walter wide open on a wheel route for a 9-yard score. His extra point put the Goslings up 21-0 with 8:45 left in the third quarter.
Senior running back Griffin Elder returned the ensuing kickoff to Watertown’s 47, but Meyers came up with his third pick of the game to set up a game-clinching 85-yard drive. Meyers caught two passes for 44 yards on the march, which Walters capped off with a 31-yard TD run over the left side. He hit the second level in the clear and needed to make one last defender miss at the 10 and coasted in from there to make it 27-0 with 5:31 left in the third quarter.
About the only thing that wasn’t clicking were the vertical throws. Kamrath credited Reedsburg’s defense for making those throws difficult.
"They did a good job with their 33 stack of putting some pressure on us, forcing us to get the ball out quickly,” Kamrath said. "We executed on some of those plays and missed on some. We had some open guys and we had some drops, but we had four drives in the first half and we had two long ones. We had a couple mistakes. A bad call by me cost us a penalty and put us in a tough situation.
“I was proud of the way we played again overall. A lot of guys played really, really well and gutted it out because they played a ton of snaps.”
Clifford and Maas had four total tackles each to lead the defense. Senior linebacker Sean Kelliher, Martin, Walter and David each added three tackles.
Watertown travels to face Janesville Craig next Friday. The Cougars lost to Madison Memorial 7-6 on Friday.
WATERTOWN 27, REEDSBURG 7
Reedsburg 0 0 0 7 — 7
Watertown 7 7 13 0 — 27
W — Walter 5 run (Huff kick)
W — Huff 8 run (Huff kick
W — Walter 9 pass from Huff (Huff kick)
W — Walter 31 run (kick failed)
R — DeMars 15 pass from Yanke (Campbell kick)
First downs — R 12, W 14. By rush: R 7, W 7. By pass: R 4, W 7. By penalty: R 1, W 0. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) R 22-122, W 32-169. Passing Yards — R 95 , W 235. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) R 10-26-1, W 14-26-0. Total yards — R 217, W 397. Fumbles-lost — R 3-1, W 0-0. Penalties R 3-20, W 11-68
Individual Leaders — Rushing: R DeMars 1-37, W Walter 13-94, Glaznap 7-46, Huff 10-38. Passing: R Yanke 10-26-95, W Huff 13-25-228 . Receiving: R Elder 2-46, W Meyers 5-103, Clark 4-53
