Aubrey Schmutzler

Watertown senior Aubrey Schmutzler earned a special qualifier berth for the WIAA State Girls Tennis Tournament in the No. 1 singles flight. Schmutzler competes in a first round match at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club on Thursday.

 Kevin Wilson

Watertown senior Aubrey Schmutzler has received a special qualifier berth to compete at the WIAA State Individual Girls Tennis Tournament.

Schmutzler (12-5) will face New Richmond sophomore Izzy Brinkman (14-8) in a first round match at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club.

“This is an amazing moment for Aubrey, and shows that she belongs with the best players in the state,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “She absolutely earned this. It’s a testament to her years of hard work, and her ability to persevere through the ups and downs of playing at the top for three years. It has been fun to watch her journey from playing No. 4 as a freshman to becoming a legitimate No. 1 player.

“She came into our program with very little tennis experience, and it has been a joy to see her embrace the game and earn this opportunity. Her combination of speed, strength, court coverage, and mental toughness make her a tough matchup. She is ready for this, and I’m excited to watch her compete.”

