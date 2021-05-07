Sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck netted a hat trick and the Luther Prep girls soccer team sailed by Whitewater 7-0 in a nonconference game at LPS on Thursday.
The Phoenix (1-0-1) led 5-0 after halftime and senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck added a pair of goals.
Junior midfielder/defender Rachel Schoeneck scored in the fourth minute on an assist by Taucheck. Katie Schoeneck scored the team’s next two goals and each were assisted by senior midfielder Maddie Bourman. Taucheck and senior midfielder/defender Grace Kieselhorst added goals to push the margin to five after 26 minutes.
Phoenix sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder stopped four shots.
Luther Prep hosts Watertown on Saturday at 11 a.m.
LUTHER PREP 7,
WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater 0 0 — 0
Luther Prep 5 2 — 7
First half — R. Schoeneck (Taucheck), 3:29; K. Schoeneck (Bourman), 7:24; K. Schoeneck (Bourman), 15:16; Taucheck, 20:40; G. Kieselhorst, 25:32.
Second half — K. Schoeneck (Zimpelmann), 56:48; Taucheck, 62:31.
Saves: W (Linos) 8; LP (Schroeder) 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.