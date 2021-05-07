Sophomore forward/midfielder Katie Schoeneck netted a hat trick and the Luther Prep girls soccer team sailed by Whitewater 7-0 in a nonconference game at LPS on Thursday.

The Phoenix (1-0-1) led 5-0 after halftime and senior forward/midfielder Megan Taucheck added a pair of goals.

Junior midfielder/defender Rachel Schoeneck scored in the fourth minute on an assist by Taucheck. Katie Schoeneck scored the team’s next two goals and each were assisted by senior midfielder Maddie Bourman. Taucheck and senior midfielder/defender Grace Kieselhorst added goals to push the margin to five after 26 minutes.

Phoenix sophomore goalie Reba Schroeder stopped four shots.

Luther Prep hosts Watertown on Saturday at 11 a.m.

LUTHER PREP 7,

WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater 0 0 — 0

Luther Prep 5 2 — 7

First half — R. Schoeneck (Taucheck), 3:29; K. Schoeneck (Bourman), 7:24; K. Schoeneck (Bourman), 15:16; Taucheck, 20:40; G. Kieselhorst, 25:32.

Second half — K. Schoeneck (Zimpelmann), 56:48; Taucheck, 62:31.

Saves: W (Linos) 8; LP (Schroeder) 4.

