JEFFERSON -- Junior forward Ayianna Johnson had a game-high 23 points as Jefferson's girls basketball team prevailed 56-47 versus Lakeside Lutheran in overtime of a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Lakeside junior forward Jenna Shadoski knocked down the game-tying shot -- a corner 3-pointer with eight seconds to go after a ball reversal -- to square it at 45-all. After a timeout with 2.5 seconds left, the Eagles didn't get a shot off.
In the extra session, Jefferson, which has won three in a row and five out its last six, had an 11-2 edge, pulling ahead from the get-go on a score by Johnson. Senior forward Aidyn Messmann and sophomore guard Jena Lenz hit three free throws apiece to help seal it.
"We talked about resiliency before the game," Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. "Our kids were resilient and they battled, giving it everything they had and they pulled it out.
"We played as a team and finished. We talked about finishing the last quarter of the season strong. Our kids responded and played unbelievable tonight. It would have been easy to fold when they hit that shot to send it to overtime, but our group found a way."
Johnson had 16 first-half points as the Eagles (13-6) led 25-21 at halftime, maintaining that slim advantage for much of the second half. Johnson scored the team's first 10 points and had a personal 8-0 run as Jefferson went up 10-3 early. The Warriors (12-7) countered with an 8-2 push and led briefly on a 3-pointer by junior guard Ava Heckmann.
"AJ did a nice job flashing to open spots," Peterson said. "We did a good job getting it to her inside. Aidyn did a good job on post entries, using the right angle and height. AJ then finished it off."
Senior guard Abby Helmink had 14 points and Messmann chipped in eight for the Eagles.
For Lakeside, which had a four-game win streak snapped, senior forward Lily Schuetz scored 16 points Shadoski scored all 12 of her points after halftime.
"We put Lily on AJ and she did a nice job staying glued to her and held her to four second-half points," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "That was significant in how we played all-around defense in the second half.
"We got some momentum to change on steals by Jenna Shadoski and she connected on two layups. We didn't seize the opportunity in regulation. In overtime, we just didn't connect on our shots despite having open looks. Hats off to Jefferson."
On Thursday, the Eagles host Whitewater for Senior Night, while the Warriors host Lodi on Senior/Parent Night.
JEFFERSON 56,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 47 (OT)
Lakeside Lutheran 21 24 2 -- 47
Jefferson 25 20 11 -- 56
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Shadoski 4 2-2 12, Schuetz 6 2-3 16, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Paske 1 0-0 3, Liddicoat 2 2-3 7, Riesen 2 2-3 6. Totals 16 8-11 47.
Jefferson -- Serdynski 1 0-0 3, Thom 1 1-2 3, Messmann 2 3-6 8, Johnson 11 1-4 23, Lenz 0 3-4 3, Helmink 5 1-2 14, Magner 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-18 56.
3-point goals -- LL (Shadoski 2, Schuetz 2, Heckmann 1, Paske 1, Liddicoat 1) 7; J (Helmink 3, Messmann 1, Serdynski 1) 5.
Total fouls -- LL 15, J 12.
Fouled out -- J Helmink
