PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lakeside Lutheran senior Maya Heckmann finished second at a WIAA Division 2 girls golf regional as the Warriors easily advanced to sectionals on Wednesday at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Heckmann carded an 88, two shots behind Edgewood's Caitlyn Hegenbarth, who claimed medalist honors with an 86.
Hegenbarth led Edgewood to a first-place finish with a team score of 382. Wisconsin Dells was second (395) and Lakeside Lutheran (411) placed third, 37 strokes ahead of fourth-place Lancaster (448).
The top four teams at the regional earned the right to play at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Monday at Drugan's Castle Mound in Holmen.
Heckmann shot 46 on the front nine, but improved by four strokes on the back nine with a 42. She carded no score more than a six on the course’s final nine holes.
Sophomore Ava Heckmann was the only other Warrior to shoot sub 100, as she finished with a 97 (50-47).
Lakeside Lutheran got its third-best score from No. 4 golfer Kaylea Affeld, who recorded a 111. She had the biggest improvement from any of her teammates going from the back nine to the front nine, shooting a 59 on the front and a 52 on the back.
The Warriors were rounded out with a 115 from junior Lauren Lostetter. She carded a 54 on the front and a 61 on the back. Ella Butzine shot a 118.
Team scores: Edgewood 382; Wisconsin Dells 395; Lakeside Lutheran 411; Lancaster 448; Darlington 450; East Troy 470; Southwestern Co-Op 485.
