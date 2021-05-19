MILTON — Watertown’s boys golf team lost to Milton 149 to 200 in a Badger South dual meet on Tuesday at the Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Myles Nourse led the Goslings with a season best 45. Aaron Sellnow shot 49 and Matthew Marchant and John Klinger each shot 53. Zack Weller shot 60.
Deegan Riley shot a 2-under 33 on the back nine for medalist honors for Milton.
