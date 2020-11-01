WATERLOO — Cherries flashed and sirens blared. Anyone who didn’t know better might assume something catastrophic had occurred on Saturday night.
Nope. It’s just Waterloo’s volleyball team qualifying for the state tournament again and commandeering the city’s fire trucks.
The Pirates advanced to state for the fifth time in the past seven seasons with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Kenosha St. Joseph’s in a sectional final at Waterloo High School.
Senior setter and outside hitter Brooke Mosher finished with a team-high 19 kills and 15 assists for Waterloo (25-4). She also had four blocks, four aces and 12 digs as the Pirates earned the right to play for the Division 3 title next Saturday at Wausau West High School.
Top-seeded Howards Grove will take on fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild in the first semifinal at 1 p.m. Second-seeded Waterloo faces third-seeded Fall Creek in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. The winners play for the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo controlled the first two sets and never looked threatened. Mosher was unstoppable in the opening set, accounting for 10 of her team’s points by scoring just about every way possible. She switched tactics in the second set, hitting off-speed and placing shots down the line to give the Pirates an early advantage.
Her teammates finished off the set. Senior setter and outside hitter Joslyn Wolff (10 kills, 12 digs), sophomore setter and outside hitter Sophia Schneider (seven kills, 13 assists), sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler and senior middle Skyler Powers were effective as the Pirates built a 22-14 lead and finished it off to take a two-set lead.
“It makes it more fun (when we’re all involved in the offense),” Schneider said. “We all can celebrate each other.”
The final set was a lot messier. Serve-receive and hitting errors allowed St. Joseph’s to hold several slim leads, the last being at 22-21. Waterloo gutted it out, scoring four of the last five points to close out the match. Junior middle Abbie Gier’s fifth block kill of the match put the Pirates in front for good, up 23-22. Mosher finished it out with a pair of swings, including a tip kill on match point to touch off another raucous celebration.
Senior outside hitter Tori Schuler led St. Joseph’s (10-3), which couldn’t match Waterloo’s offensive balance.
“We were really excited to play this team,” said Waterloo junior libero Michaela Riege, who led the Pirates with 22 digs. “We scouted them and it looked really good. The cross court shot really got us, but we pulled it out. It was really nerve racking at the end, but that’s what kind of what makes it fun.”
Fun wouldn’t be the word used by Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher to describe the final set, but she was relieved when it was over with.
“Credit to St. Joseph’s,” coach Mosher said. “They fought for every point. I thought we tightened up really bad that third set. You get this one, you’re on your way … we made a lot of unforced errors to give them a fighting chance, but we pulled it out in the end.”
It wasn’t clear at the start of the fall season whether the WIAA would agree to hold postseason tournaments, due to the persistent problems presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pirates were prepared to just enjoy whatever the season might bring.
“We definitely still wanted to have a season, whether we had state or not,” Brooke Mosher said. “We just wanted to play.”
The chance to play for what would be the program’s third state championship makes everything that much sweeter. It marks the third and final trip to state for Mosher and Wolff.
“No better way to end it,” Wolff said. “We’ve been dreaming about this since we were kids and this is the year, I can feel it. Third time’s a charm.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.