CLYMAN — Nick Klavekoske and Drew Slade combined on a one-hit shutout and Nick Schmitt drove in three runs to power the Clyman Canners to an 11-0 victory over the Watertown Cardinals in the Rock River League season opener at Stubbier Field on Sunday.
Klavekoske allowed one hit over five innings. He struck out 14 and walked two. Slade retired the final six batters including four by strikeout.
The Canners opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning. James Muenchow led off with a walk, advanced to third on Bryce Schuett’s double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tony Schmitt. Schuett scored on a passed ball.
In the fifth, Clyman took a 4-0 lead. Nick Lenzendorf reached on an error and scored on an error. Ryan Kaul singled and scored on a base hit by Nick Schmitt.
The Canners pushed across seven runs in the sixth. Nick Schmitt hit a two-run double to highlight the rally.
Josh Oswald collected three of Clyman’s nine hats and drove in a run.
Malachi Roeseler had Watertown’s lone hit, a single in the top of the third inning. Aaron Kumbier started for the Cardinals and took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks over five innings.
CLYMAN 11, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Clyman 002 027 X — 11 9 0
WP: Klavekoske
LP: Kumbier
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Roeseler 3-0-1-0, Kumbier 3-0-0-0, Foltz 3-0-0-0, Traub 2-0-0-0, Sellnow 3-0-0-0, Kopplin 2-0-0-0, Richart 3-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Hill 1-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-1-0
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schuett 3-2-1-1, T. Schmitt 3-0-0-1, Oswald 4-1-3-1, Lenzendorf 3-2-0-1, R. Kaul 3-2-2-1, N. Schmitt 3-1-2-3, Klavekoske 4-0-0-0, Behm 2-1-0-0, Muenchow 2-2-1-0 Totals 27-11-9-8
2B — C (N. Schmitt, Schuett)
Pitching — HO: Kumbier (W) 7 in 5, Traub (W) 2 in 1, Klavekoske (C) 1 in 5, Slade (C) 0 in 2. R: Kumbier (W) 6, Traub (W) 5, Klavekoske (C) 0, Slade (C) 0. SO: Kumbier (W) 8, Traub (W) 2, Klavekoske (C) 14, Slade (C) 4. BB: Kumbier (W) 4, Traub (W) 4, Klavekoske (C) 2, Slade (C) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.